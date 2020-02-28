Jourdan Vian: Why the Monroe County Board made the wrong call on guns

Wednesday evening, as people in Milwaukee were struggling to understand what made someone start shooting and cut short the lives of five people at the Molson Coors Brewing Co., people in Monroe County were declaring their home a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The term calls to mind “sanctuary cities.” Sanctuary cities actually encompass a lot of different policies, but in general those cities are local municipalities with ordinances or policies against asking people about their immigration status during the course of unrelated business, essentially refusing to allocate local resources to enforcing federal immigration policy.
The idea is that undocumented people can then do things like report crimes and enroll their kids in school without risking deportation.
However, Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said the Second Amendment sanctuary status shouldn’t be confused with sanctuary cities.
“It doesn’t ask for or authorize any law enforcement officer to ignore any of the current laws,” Revels said. “The wording of the resolution is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and, more specifically, the Second Amendment.”
If that’s the case and it’s not really a nullification resolution — despite all evidence to the contrary — really all the resolution promises to do is allow one particular county board to state “its opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of Monroe County to keep and bear arms.”
It is, naturally, their right to oppose whatever they so choose.
Of course, exactly what the constitutional right to bear arms entails has been up for debate for almost as long as we’ve had a Constitution, and no offense intended to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, but I don’t think they’re going to be the ones to figure it out.
Even supporters of the resolution couldn’t agree, with some espousing the need for local hunters to be able to purchase guns for that purpose and at least one other straight up saying it’s to resist government tyranny as if your AR-15 is going to do you much good against a government with not only its own assault rifles, but also body armor, stealth fighter jets, drones and, oh yeah, nuclear weapons.
The thing that stops our government from becoming a tyranny isn’t the threat of violence from the randos of rural Wisconsin.
I’m also not buying the insistence that this is a nonpartisan issue for Monroe County supervisors. Yes, supervisors hold a nonpartisan office, but that doesn’t make every issue they weigh in on nonpartisan.
The issue of who can buy guns and how easily is a national one that falls along party lines. Stating opposition to laws that would restrict those things is choosing the side of Republicans, no matter how much it offends Supervisor Mary Von Ruden to say so.
The whole issue is based on this idea that the government is going to swoop down upon you and steal your guns.
During the debate, more than one person warned against Wisconsin becoming the next Virginia, which will likely pass measures to set up a red flag law requiring someone deemed a threat to themselves or others to turn in their guns; to allow municipalities to ban certain firearms in some public places; to increase rules and restrictions about reporting lost or stolen firearms; the possession and transfer of firearms for people subject to protective orders; and recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm around a child under the age of 14.
The state is also looking at measures to require every single person buying a gun to undergo a background check and to limit the number of handgun purchases a single person can make to one per month; however, those haven’t been agreed upon yet.
These are all common-sense measures to ensure people actually treat firearms with the respect they deserve and would take a large step toward saving the lives of an average of 52 women per month in the U.S. who are shot and killed by someone with a history of domestic violence against them.
I would argue that if you’re a local hunter who has also been convicted of a domestic violence-related crime, your danger to others outweighs your choice of hobby.
If you threaten to kill yourself or your significant other, you should no longer have the easiest possible means to do so at your fingertips. If you have proven to be such a danger to the people around you that they’re forced to ask the courts to intervene, you should not have the easiest possible means to kill them at your fingertips.
And you should definitely be penalized if you leave a gun lying around, fully loaded, and some kids get their hands on it and shoot someone.
Plus, increasing the rules and restrictions on lost firearms would make it easier for police to keep them out of the hands of felons, and, you know what, if the people of the city of La Crosse want to say no carrying guns at the grocery store, they should be allowed to do so.
I personally think we should go further and regulate guns exactly as we regulate cars. To use one, you should be required to take a class on how to do so safely and receive a license, proving that you actually passed the class. That license then should be revoked once you have proven that you can’t do so safely, just like those who drive drunk get their driver’s license revoked for some time.
In any event, I don’t think I’ll be going back to Monroe County any time soon.