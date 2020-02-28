Jourdan Vian: Why the Monroe County Board made the wrong call on guns

I would argue that if you’re a local hunter who has also been convicted of a domestic violence-related crime, your danger to others outweighs your choice of hobby.

If you threaten to kill yourself or your significant other, you should no longer have the easiest possible means to do so at your fingertips. If you have proven to be such a danger to the people around you that they’re forced to ask the courts to intervene, you should not have the easiest possible means to kill them at your fingertips.

And you should definitely be penalized if you leave a gun lying around, fully loaded, and some kids get their hands on it and shoot someone.

Plus, increasing the rules and restrictions on lost firearms would make it easier for police to keep them out of the hands of felons, and, you know what, if the people of the city of La Crosse want to say no carrying guns at the grocery store, they should be allowed to do so.

I personally think we should go further and regulate guns exactly as we regulate cars. To use one, you should be required to take a class on how to do so safely and receive a license, proving that you actually passed the class. That license then should be revoked once you have proven that you can’t do so safely, just like those who drive drunk get their driver’s license revoked for some time.

In any event, I don’t think I’ll be going back to Monroe County any time soon.

