Picture this: You’re walking down a busy street and someone starts yelling at you.
You turn toward them and somehow, without knowing why, they’re punching you.
Would someone help you, or would everyone just keep walking by?
When I was a kid, it was common knowledge that people weren’t going to intervene if something bad happened to you.
As a teenager, I was told to shout “Fire” if I was assaulted, because people would be more likely to come watch that and intervene than if I shouted “Rape.” I mean, given that most rapes are committed by someone who knows the victim, it’s a generally useless piece of advice, anyway, but it shows where the zeitgeist was at the time.
At the same time, every after-school special and very special school assembly focused on the importance of being an upstander, not a bystander. Usually it was about bullying, but it included physical altercations, too, telling us to try to deescalate the situation or find someone else who could if a situation got violent.
The point, as I understand it, was that by human nature we weren’t going to intervene unless someone told us otherwise, so they told us otherwise.
A new study called “Would I be helped?” released this summer in the American Psychologist journal suggests that either common knowledge was wrong or all that reprogramming actually worked.
After reviewing video of more than 200 altercations, researchers say having more people around makes it more likely someone will intervene, according to a story published Friday in The Washington Post.
The study’s lead author, Richard Philpot, told the Post’s Hannah Natanson at least one bystander intervened in 91 percent of cases and on average three people chipped in to help, which was surprising.
“Our study suggests that if assaulted in public you will most likely be helped by a bystander,” said Philpot, a psychology research fellow at Lancaster University. “This is reassuring for potential victims of violence, the public as a whole, and … has important implications for our understanding of bystanders as a crime-preventive resource.”
Philpot conducted the study as a way to challenge the common knowledge that people are indifferent to strangers’ problems, according to The Washington Post. He saw his peers and people in the media taking for granted that people suck, noting that most previous research on bystander intervention relied on laboratory experiments or self-reported accounts of violent incidents, which he said was unreliable and strips out complexity, according to Natanson’s story.
So what he did was gather 219 surveillance videos of conflicts, focusing on encounters that were aggressive and ran the gamut of “animated disagreements to grave physical violence,” according to the study. The researchers eliminated any videos of traffic accidents, robberies or drug deals and focused on incidents that began without any cops or other emergency personnel present.
They then recorded whether bystanders — defined as anyone not involved in the original argument — did anything to intervene, from pacifying gestures, blocking contact, holding an aggressor back or consoling a victim.
“The high level of help was surprising,” Philpot said. He said the findings “overturn the impression of the ‘walk on by society’ in which victims are largely ignored by bystanders.”
I don’t know if I’d jump to any conclusions on this one study. It focused on three cities on the other side of the word: Amsterdam; Cape Town, South Africa; and Lancaster, United Kingdom. Just because people intervened there doesn’t necessarily mean they will here. I’d love to see some researchers take the question on in the U.S.
Philpot has a rosier view. He said the lack of a statistically significant difference in the rates of bystander intervention across the three cities suggests that “people have a natural propensity to help others in distress” regardless of nationality.
I hope that’s true.
