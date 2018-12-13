Mike Tighe: Customers, be nice, if only because of Christmas
Every once in a while, somebody submits an item for the Tribune’s Christmas Memories tradition that runs a bit longer than the 250-word limit. Some painstakingly count their words and submit them with pleas of mercy if they run even one word over.
Now comes Lori K. Ortiz of Ketchikan, Alaska, who acknowledges that she blew the limit out of the water but alibied that she likes to write and morphed into an Energizer Bunny once she got going.
That was a happy happenstance for me, because her submission hit a topic that is dear to my heart because I once worked a floor job in retail, so I swiped it for a column.
Ortiz, who grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., and moved to Alaska as a 20-something, sent the following recollection, titled , “Be Nice to the Waitress.” (It’s trimmed a bit from its original 1,013 words, but the limit was 250 words, for cryin’ out loud, Lori … [smile]. If it’s any consolation, proportionately, I cut more from my prose than yours.)
“In the Christmas season of 1978, a 17-year-old version of myself worked at the new Sambo’s in town. Visible off of Interstate 94, this Eau Claire restaurant was a reliable beacon to carloads of road-weary families.
“I can’t remember how I landed a shift at noon on Christmas Day (at the only restaurant in town open under the Star of Bethlehem), but I had the dubious honor.
“My parents were ambivalent about my Christmas Day shift. On the one hand, they were steeped in the Depression Era pull-up-your-bootstraps work ethic, while on the other, Christmas was a sacred time with eight children and many rich family traditions.
“In the end, my family promised to hold dinner until I finished my shift at 6, and I was assured there would be plenty of family hoopla continuing into the evening.
“At Sambo’s, though, the line of customers extended out the door. Inside, a morning shift girl pulled me into the kitchen and said, ‘Thank goodness you’re here! We’ve been slammed all morning. We are short on everything — cooks, dishwashers, food — clear tables and take orders as fast as you can.’
“We ran back and forth all afternoon, serving, busing and tallying tickets. Our customers were civil but often impatient. I got it. They didn’t want to be on the road and eating at Sambo’s on Christmas any more than I wanted to be jogging back and forth to the kitchen.
“At 6:30, my manager motioned me over to the phone. It was my mom, saying, ‘You haven’t called for your ride yet. Should we leave now?’
“‘Mom, I’m sorry, but I just can’t. There’s no way we can serve this crowd without my help.
“‘Well, do what you can and call soon.’
“As the evening wore on, the line stayed steady and weary travelers grew more edgy. The cooks swore. My feet throbbed. At 8 p.m., my family called again. Did I want them to speak to the manager?
“‘No, Dad, it’s just busy. They’re trying to get more workers in, but . . . you know.’
“‘Well, all right, but you have to be home by 10. This is crazy.’
“As I set the phone back on the hook, I saw that one of my tables, as yet uncleared, already had a new customer. I hurried over, apologized and promised to serve her as fast as I could.
“She glared at me and said, ‘I’ve been waiting in line for 30 minutes.’
“‘Yeah, I know. Sorry. It’s been busy all day.’
“My youthful energy failed me. Everything started to fall apart. The already cranky woman ordered lemonade and — as bad luck would have it — I stumbled, and the cold drink and sticky cubes raced across the table, some ending up in her lap.
“After cleaning up that fiasco, I delivered her meal with a side of peas, and — whether the cooks were being spiteful after their grueling day or just needed a little comic relief — unbeknownst to me, they had plopped frozen peas onto this charming customer’s plate.
“As I walked from the table, I heard, ‘Miss, MISS! I can’t believe this! The peas are ice cold! This is ridiculous! I had to wait forever, and the table was dirty, and you spilled my drink, and now — where is your manager?’
“Suddenly, I was frozen. I couldn’t move another weary step. I reached for her plate as a tear spilled down my cheek. The whole day came to mind ... the lines and lines of people ... my family dinner waiting at home ... my older siblings playing card games without me.
“My shoulders were slumped, but I lifted my chin and stammered, ‘Lady ... it’s ... it’s ... Christmas.’
“I walked back to the kitchen to get a new serving. The cooks looked sheepish. I regained my composure and returned to the table, where I found an empty seat with money for the meal — along with a generous tip.
“One of my older brothers arrived at 10, and all but hauled me into the car, saying, ‘You’ve done your part, Sis. Let’s go home and have some family time.’
“My message is: Be nice to the waitress. She wants to get home, too. She’s someone’s daughter, sister, mother. Be patient with the holiday clerk and the person next to you. Say thank you often, and smile at strangers, because when it comes to true Christmas spirit, actions speak louder than words.”
So, there you have it: a Christmas plea from Alaska for goodwill toward men — and women.
If you’re wondering how somebody in the 49th state ended up submitting a memory, she has a big brother in La Crosse who knows she likes to write (and write, and write), so he sent the notice to her.
His wife, Karen, gave me a heads-up that his sister would be submitting a memory. A little sleuthing on my part revealed that he — Oktoberfest Festmaster Mike Keil — is the big brother who dragged Lori from the restaurant.
I connected the dots and concluded that things naturally run long in the Keil family:
Lori writes long. (Or her computer has Montezuma’s revenge.)
Mike has long hair because he keeps delaying that haircut that he is supposed to get because people voted for him to get snipped in an Oktoberfest fundraiser.
Pretty soon, his nose will be longer than Pinocchio’s, because he lies about getting his ears lowered.
I hate to call anybody a liar, but to do anything less would be Fake News.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
