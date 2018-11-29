I damnnear set a distance record for spewing coffee out of my mouth and nose when I saw the news video of the Mississippi political rally where 45 told folks that people thought he looked like Elvis Presley when he was a young man.
Fortunately, Kate had moved right before I swigged the swill, or she’d have been wetter than a fish in a flood.
Kicking off the campaign rally for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday, 45 stated how much he, and everybody else, loves the King.
Then, bragging while feigning humility, he said, “I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blond hair when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”
Can you believe it? Can. You. Believe. It? I bet I’m not the only one in the country — or the world, for that matter — who has a suspicious mind about that assertion.
The fact that 45 made the claim in Elvis’ home town of Tupelo, made it all the more mind-boggling, risking that folks might not take lightly to someone trying to assume the mantle of the local hero.
Oddly enough, he voiced those (unconceited) comments right around the time that Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie were hitting the talk show and newspaper interview circuit to hype their book, “Trump Enemies,” in which 45 elevates himself far above 40.
“The amazing thing is that you have certain people who are conservative Republicans that if my name weren’t Trump, if it were John Smith, they would say I’m the greatest president in history and I blow Ronald Reagan away,” the book reportedly quotes 45 as saying.
Rather than quibble about his Reagan one-upmanship, all I can do is cluck my tongue, shake my head and think, “There you go again.”
Well, I guess there’s a connection of sorts between “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” and 45’s, “Congress, fund my wall, but Mexico will pay for it.”
I also was going to question his claim to be a doppelganger for The King — who, by the way, actually did answer the draft and serve in the Army, instead of getting medical deferments like 45 did. I’m sure millions of girls would have preferred that Presley would have claimed bone spurs or rubbery legs, or would even have married him to help him avoid the service.
Then, I realized the similarities.
Presley sang “Hound Dog,” and some say 45 is one.
The King belted out “Jailhouse Rock,” and some of the prez’s advisers and friends are or will be doing one.
Blue seems a magnetic word for both:
“Blue Christmas” is what 15,000 GM workers will have, not to be outdone by possibly as many as 24,000 employees at Ford, which reported a $1 billion loss because of the president’s tariffs. And laborers at several other companies that either scaled back or shuttered because of tariffs. Then there are the farmers who lost markets for corn, soybeans and other products to tariffs.
“Blue Hawaii” is in Presley’s repertoire, and Hawaii is so blue that 45 got only 30 percent of the vote there.
Elvis crooned “How Great Thou Art,” and 45 thinks he is greater than thou.
Elvis’ “Bitter They Are, the Harder They Fall,” is reminiscent of 45’s continuing bitterness that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote for president.
Millions are “All Shook Up” over many of 45’s policies.
“Don’t Be Cruel” is one of Presley’s anthems, while many pleaded with 45 not to be so cruel to immigrants and their children. To Muslims. To various other pockets of society 45 disdains.
For all of his rallies in all of his towns, 45 doesn’t mix with crowds “In the Ghetto.”
“A Little Less Tweeting” would be a good parody of “A Little Less Conversation.”
Let’s not forget Presley’s “I Got a Woman,” because 45 said as much himself. Several times, until he didn’t.
A lot of Democrats, and increasing numbers of Republicans, have been “Crying in the Chapel” since Election Day 2016.
Presley once said, “I don’t know anything about music. In my line you don’t have to,” while 45 claims his gut knows more than anybody else’s brain, that he knows more than the generals, etc. That said, though, Presley probably could have written “The Art of the Song.”
“Fools Rush In” speaks for itself — a great song for Presley, and a ballad for White House staffers.
When 45 takes credit for things President Barack Obama started — or for things other people have done, he says, “Thank you, thankyouverymuch.”
In 45’s post-truth world, one is amazed at Presley’s quote, “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.”
One truth, despite sightings, is that Elvis has left the building. If only …
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
Fantastic article, really , creative, thoughful, but when a reader who is not too aware of why so many people, not just 45, wanted to be like Presley sees the pohoto ou attached to the article, their reaction would surel be. But why? Here is one that shows the true soul of Elvis Presley , taken at a press conference on July 31, 1969. https://scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/46968742_2336872963020636_6396054748763521024_n.jpg?_nc_cat=101&_nc_ht=scontent-mia3-2.xx&oh=32f69312c5c6094d22e33f207ca043dd&oe=5CA9CA39
