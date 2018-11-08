Mike Tighe: Facebook Live requires a face, no?
I wasn’t going to grow a mustache — even though manly men are supposed to do that during Movember to raise money for men’s health — until the smart-ass millennial who sits next to me cracked wise on Election Day. Even now, I haven’t decided.
That it was Election Day had little to do with the issue, other than the fact that I already was on edge, fretting about various races in the most contentious and vile election cycle in my lifetime.
I certainly didn’t need any additional traumatization from a SAM (smart-ass millennial). Even though she was abusing me, I will cloak shield her identity with a fake name. I’ll call her Jourdan. Truth be told, Jourdan often teams up with Kate to accuse me of exhibiting weird idiosyncrasies.
The real issue was my initiation into Facebook Live, one of the new-fangled communications tools I’m trying to learn to keep at least one foot in my chosen profession. It seems that videos are all the rage these days, and I’m too young and frisky to be labeled a dinosaur.
Unfortunately, FB Live doesn’t allow practice sessions, because the “Live” means just that: You’re live as soon as you hit the button. You can’t back up. You can’t erase. And you have to be damn careful not to curse if you flub something.
Maybe I’ll learn how to do do-overs to hide my gaffes. Surely, there’s gotta be a way. For now, my learning curves is tied directly to the curves FB Lives send my way.
I’ve usually started my Facebook Live presentations with the camera pointed at myself to introduce myself and explain what I’m up to. Granted, my fingers sometimes get in the way, because it takes a while to learn how to avoid that — short of cutting off your digits, of course.
Anyway, enough about maiming myself. Jourdan’s question cut more to the quick, so to speak.
I was sitting here, minding my own business, when the young upstart popped off with, “Why do all of your Facebook Lives start off with your head?”
I explained, as patiently as I could, that it’s an introductory technique so people don’t end up like Dorothy, wondering who is the man behind the curtain.
Jourdan hides behind the camera during her own Facebook Live videos. She took a nasty turn, saying that I had a barely started mustache — and twisting the razor with a “and all they can see is two streaks that look like you were eating a doughnut and sugar fell down your face.”
Aha! Truth comes out: Jourdan wanted a doughnut and suspected I had scarfed one without sharing. Millennials can be so self-centered.
Anyway, like I said, I didn’t know whether I was going to grow a mustache, and I still don’t. (Kate hasn’t weighed in, but she’s not the boss of me anyway.) But now I’m insecure about Facebook Live.
I’ve already endured some near-disasters navigating the learning curve, such as:
I could have broken a leg during one of my first attempts, at a mock disaster drill in which first responders, firefighters, police, medical personnel and the Red Cross and The Salvation Army, I think, among others, tested their mettle at rescuing students from a bus-train crash. After I introduced myself, I flipped the camera and started filming as I walked toward the action.
That’s when I learned the importance of being able to walk and point a cellphone cam at the same time, when I stepped in a hole and damnnear fell. It was little comfort later when several nurses told me they were worried when they saw me walking toward the hole and hoped I wouldn’t fall and break my leg.
It would have been so embarrassing to have a medical emergency that interrupted a medical emergency drill — or, worse yet, devolved into Facebook Dead.
Another time, I dropped the phone when I tried to plug in the microphone because I had forgotten to do that before I hit “record.” That one had a huge span of nothing but blue sky.
I learned the value of a tripod while covering a long speech that I had expected to be short. The speaker went on. And on. And ON. My arms were ready to fall off from trying to hold the camera steady, and I ended up with something reminiscent of “The Blair Witch Project.”
Anyway, enough about me. I’ve got plenty to worry about, an old dawg learning new tricks and wondering whether to grow a mustache for men’s health.
Maybe I’ll just go down to the river to unwind from the election stress, have a doughnut — and put Old Man River on Facebook Live. Don’t know whether to start with a talking head, though.
