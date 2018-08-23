Mike Tighe: Golf must ban 'real' knuckle sandwiches
Something has gotten lost in the rough of shallow stories about the golfer who bit off a rival’s finger in a brawl over slow play.
People have expressed amazement, tsk-tsked in disgust and ranted about what an animal the man must be, but nobody — no body, no one, nary a soul — has addressed the ball on the most important issue. Such a brazen, brutal act would wreak havoc if knuckle-biting became as common on the links as nail-biting in a scorer’s tent during a major.
The fracas took place Friday at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass., when some members of two foursomes dropped their clubs and gloves and started wailing on each other. An Associated Press report said the donnybrook resulted when one group got riled up because the other foursome was dawdling.
The dust-up took a vicious turn when 46-year-old Derek Harkins bit off the finger of one of his adversaries “to the knuckle,” according to Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri.
News stories didn’t indicate which digit, but all reported that doctors weren’t able to re-attach it. I imagine he’ll have trouble pushing tees into the ground, among other difficulties, depending on which finger it was — the pointy one, the “signal” one, the ring one or the pinkie turned dinkier.
The biter, whose attorney claimed that “things aren’t always as they seem,” was released on $10,000 bail after pleading guilty to several charges, including mayhem, assault and battery.
The incident was one of the most ridiculous things I’d ever heard about until I caught wind of The New Yorker article reporting that 45 had threatened to pull the security clearance for 44 last year, until then-national security adviser H.R. McMaster talked him out of it.
How could anybody — even 45 — be that petty? He soon labeled it fake news and insisted it wasn’t true — just like he said he didn’t write Don Jr.’s memo about meeting with a Russian operative to discuss “adoptions;” just as he had insisted that former campaign manager Paul Manafort worked for him only a “short period of time” and, of course, just as he labeled Omarosa a dog, when she obviously is a human being and self-proclaimed practitioner of the “Art of the Deal” she learned from him.
Anyway, the knuckle-biting incident was astounding not just for proving that human jaws might be as powerful as a pit bull’s but perhaps more so for creating the biggest stir on the links since golf abandoned the use of featheries — hard leather balls stuffed with feathers — in the evolution to the dimply faced spheres we use today.
This incident could create more hazards on a walk already spoiled than did the creation of the original written rules for the game in 1744. (Although the “walk” quip often is attributed to Mark Twain, that is discredited widely as being as inaccurate as the exaggerated reports of Samuel Clemens’ death.)
Indeed, The Gentlemen Golfers of Leith (later known as the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers) drafted the “Articles & Laws in Playing at Golf” (now known as the “13 Articles”) for a single day of competition on the Leith links.
However, the principles basically describe golf as it is played today, according to a U.S. Golf Association chronicle of changes.
Imagine the confusion if rules had to factor in flying fingers just because a player got teed off:
- If a ball nestled against a stub in the fairway, would it be an unplayable lie? Could you ask for relief without a penalty?
- If moving the ball were allowed, would it be a finger length or a club length? Or would a golfer be permitted to move the finger instead of the ball?
- Would a mulligan be allowed if a drive hit a finger and the ball careened into the woods? Even more pointedly, if a chomp didn’t sever a finger on the first try, would the offender get a mulligan for that, too?
What if, what if, what if — the list could be longer than the nose of a former golfing buddy, now departed, we nicknamed “Modified” because of his lying ways in modifying his stroke count.
How would finger penalties be meted out? Would a player be wiser to take a two-stroke penalty instead of biting off a rival’s finger?
After all, even a two-stroke penalty would be nothing, compared with the crime of mayhem in Massachusetts, which is defined as “malicious intent to maim or disfigure” and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in a state prison.
This whole bloody episode has given me a bunker mentality.
Good news for men
Here’s an important factoid I ferreted out while working on the story for Wednesday’s Tribune about renovations the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are planning for their headquarters/St. Rose convent in La Crosse.
I’ve long whined that men’s restrooms in the Franciscan Spirituality Center are harder to find than a cheeseburger at a vegan festival, so I applaud the fact that the plans call for more men’s cans.
Obviously constructed in the days when men rarely set foot in such edifices, the building didn’t have, uh, well, urinals. I’ll give the good sisters credit for retrofitting a few with labels for men and a couple with flippable signs that we had to change to “MEN” after knocking and before entering.
I didn’t bring it up in the news story because some might have considered it petty, juvenile or, possibly, in poor taste.
However, it’s an important topic — especially to men of a certain age.
I’ve heard rumors that somebody sometimes intentionally left the seats up in the FSC’s intergender johns just for the helluvit, but I can’t believe anyone would be that devilish.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
