I thought I was fairly literate— at least in English, and totally embarrassed by people who know three or four languages — until I ran into Al Lewis the other day.
Lewis, CEO of the health care education firm Quizzify, pitched the concept of health literacy to a recent meeting of HR types and other officials of Coulee Region employers. The Insurance Center of Onalaska convened the meeting in La Crosse to acquaint them with Lewis and his Quizzify method.
The hint to the method is in the name: Quizzify, in which he demonstrates quizzes — ta-da — for employers to stump employees not out of a mean streak but rather, to educate them so they can make better lifestyle decisions that affect their health.
Of course, there’s an ulterior motive, as there are with most things, but it’s a positive one: Employees who know how to be healthy actually become more healthy, so they don’t need as much health care, and insurance costs go down, and eventually, health care costs go down, and everybody is happy — except, perhaps, a few hospitals that all of a sudden are puzzlified about why patient numbers are down.
The dadgum test confounded me, because I got only 2 points out of a possible 22 on a 12-question quiz. (I’m not sure about the ultimately possible tally because the scoring method tripped me up — it could have been a possible 23, 24 or 25.) Initially appalled and red-faced at my (lack of) performance, I felt a little better when I discovered that several of my classmates hadn’t done much better.
A few did pretty well — nowhere near 22, 23, 24 or 25, mind you, but respectably well. Truth be told, they should score well because knowing that stuff is their job, while mine is just reporting what people say, objectively and clearly, through the lens of impartiality and without a hint of bias.
One question was entertaining, posing the question of how many added sugars are in a popular quinoa granola bar’s label. How hard can that be — the answer is right there in print, and all you have to do is count. Wrong, I was, because the company used so many words to disguise sugar that my count was way off.
I learned a few synonyms for sugar — Lewis claims that sugar has an astounding 61 synonyms — as well as some items I didn’t know had sugar. Out of fear of legal blowback, I won’t name the company because lawsuits make me a quaker.
Still, I didn’t feel lonely, because Lewis stated that only 12 percent of U.S. adults can claim health literacy. I hope all docs and nurses, etc., are in that 12 percent because it would be bad if they were in the 88 percent who must be illiterate.
People who are health illiterates might be more inclined go to the ER, or a doctor or another provider at the drop of a hat or the rise of a temperature, he said.
“If I don’t understand what I have, and it’s someone else’s money …, ” the cycle of ballooning medical bills feeding higher insurance costs continues, said Lewis, who hails from Boston and whose methods have the stamp of approval from Harvard Health Publishing at Harvard Medical School.
“Americans have a tremendous overuse of CT scans. If CAT scans were an Olympic event, America would run away with the gold. Twenty-five to 30 percent of health costs are from overtreatment and testing,” he said, adding that companies should teach their employees to price-shop whenever possible — like they would for a car or other expensive commodity.
Lewis, whose accomplishments in life include being on “Jeopardy!” (for one round), posed a quizzical question of whether to fill or yank a decaying baby tooth in a child and wait for the permanent tooth to grow. He suggested asking the dentist to use a stopgap known as silver diamine fluoride to halt the decay without painful procedures and indicated that dentists rarely suggest SDF on their own.
Similarly, he pointed out that a certain popular toothpaste has an active ingredient, triclosan, that the EPA says is a registered pesticide. Again, I’ll refrain from mentioning the brand, out of fear of a toothgate and because the raging debate would require killing too many trees.
Although Lewis didn’t mention this during his presentation, outside research shows that such endocrine-disrupting pesticides lead to deformed animals in streams. And, although the federal Food and Drug Administration says triclosan probably is safe for humans, the agency banned the substance from antibacterial hand soaps in 2016.
Solving that conundrum is above my pay grade, and I didn’t score so hot anyway.
Lewis voiced a sobering thought for employers: Health care is the only expense that employees intentionally get to spend, and spend the most, but they don’t get any training on how to do it.
“Wiser employees make healthier decisions,” he said.
Bottom line would be, then: Wise up, employers, so your employers will become wiser, and you’ll all be healthy, wealthy and wise.
BTW, you can try Quizzify for free at its website, but be forewarned: The company probably will follow up. All I know is I recently clicked a couple of “yes” buttons on appliance warranty websites to get a quote or two, and my phone has been ringing and buzzing with calls and messages from all over the country ever since.
Funny how that happens.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
