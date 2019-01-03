Invasion of privacy can be such a slow-moving slog that you don’t even notice, like a frog in water as you ratchet up the heat ever so slowly — all of a sudden, the frog won’t go a-courtin’ anymore, because his legs are a menu item.
A certain line of T-shirts and sweatshirts being marketed on the Facebook platform might be a good example of slow dawning. (Or, maybe, a good explanation of my late Aunt Mary’s refrain, “You’re SO obtuse.”)
I first noticed the ads several weeks ago, when one popped up suggesting that a hoodie emblazoned with the fact that I live in Wisconsin would suit me to a T.
Always looking for a bargain, I clicked but found the unisex heavyweight pullover hoodie a little pricey for a novelty, at $42.95, with not much of a cost cut to $37.95 for a unisex fleece long-sleeved sweatshirt; still-high $32.95 for a long-sleeved unisex T, and even the princely sum of $25.95 for a unisex short-sleeve classic T.
Plus, even though I live in Wisconsin now, and I appreciate the Badger State, I’m from Nebraska. I’m proud of my home state, although I routinely cheer against the Cornhuskers because, well, Cornhuskers fans are obnoxious.
A couple of weeks later, another pitch came in over the technological transom — for shirts beckoning me to proclaim that I live in Onalaska. True dat, but still too pricey, so I clicked the button to banish the ad.
Not long after that came an ad for shirts with a message something like “I may live in Wisconsin, but my story started in Nebraska.” Close, but not enough for me to crack my wallet. Several days later, another ad landed pitching the slogan, “I may live in Onalaska, but my story began in South Sioux.”
That come-hither promo said, “If You are born in * South Sioux, Nebraska *. This’s Perfect for You, Do you want one?”
In addition to the punctuation missteps, and the fact it didn’t include the full name of South Sioux City, it dawned on me that I was being targeted, with ads that were homing in on more and more of my background. I wondered whereinhell the company, Tee Special, had snagged so much info on me.
Perhaps the Dark Web?
Then, my investigative reporter prowess kicked in, like a lightning bolt striking a golfer in mid-stroke, as I realized that the ads had tapped into my Facebook profile — probing, peering, peeking into my psyche to pinpoint my “purchase” prompter.
At this point, I acknowledge that my initial suggestion that this would be about an invasion of privacy was a little harsh. Unless one considers marketing — in this case, targeted marketing — an invasion of privacy, which is a logical conclusion.
I can’t fault the Tee company for deciphering how to lure buyers. I could admonish Facebook, but we all know that behemoth seems untouchable. I could drop off of Facebook but, well, I confess that I sometimes use that platform to do my job, when I’m trying to sleuth out something or somebody.
If that also sounds like invasion of privacy — and I suppose it does — it’s not my fault if somebody doesn’t create a firewall with privacy settings.
I also will admit that advertising puts bread on my table. But I wonder how far the ads for the “limited edition” shirts will go. I’m steeling myself for pitches such as:
“I may live in Wisconsin — specifically, Onalaska — but I’m from Nebraska, and my story started in South Sioux City, and I went to Sacred Heart High School in Emerson, Neb.”
“I may live in Wisconsin — specifically, Onalaska — but I’m from Nebraska, and my story started in South Sioux City, and I went to Sacred Heart High School in Emerson, Neb., and Mount Michael Abby Seminary in Elkhorn, Neb., and St. John Vianney Seminary at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.”
“I may live in Wisconsin — specifically, Onalaska — but I’m from Nebraska, and my story started in South Sioux City, but I went to Sacred Heart High School in Emerson, Neb., and Mount Michael Abby Seminary in Elkhorn, Neb., and St. John Vianney Seminary at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and I got a master’s in theology at Aquinas Institute in Dubuque, Iowa, where I worked at the Telegraph Herald, and I was a virgin until I was 24. … ”
I could go on — like Tee Special might, tracing every intimate occurrence of my life — but that seems to be a little invasive of my privacy.
I won’t stand for it. After all, some things should remain confidential, right?
P.S.: Whenever I think of my late Aunt Mary, I recall with a smile one of her favorite shticks with customers when she was serving folks at the bar she and my late Uncle Frank owned. “Have you ever made love in a single bed?” she’d ask, with a twinkle in her eye. When the customer said no, as most did, she would let out a laugh that started in the tips of her toes and blurted out of her mouth as she said, “Well, it’s no different.”
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
