Mike Tighe: Jokes are all fun and games — until somebody groans
It seems like a presidency ago when we last columnized Larry and Donna McCoy — actually, now that I think about it, it was a presidency ago, on Sept. 17, 2015 — and one of the topics was Larry’s gawdawful jokes.
My, my, my — how time has been rushin’ along since then.
Anyway, in a secondary topic in the column I was teasing Kate a bit, as I am wont to do, and Larry was happy to. She made it easy when she misheard Larry’s National Geographic treatise about finches and sparrows around the bird feeder on their property in Illinois, where we were weekend guests. She thought he said finches turn into sparrows.
We ridiculed her mercilessly for hours and still bring it up once in a while. But enough about Kate’s blond moment — no need to stir that pot again.
Anyway, Larry’s jokes set a low bar for evoking groans, but now, Donna also is under suspicion. I’ve got to find out whom to blame. Until that trip to the Land of Lincoln, I had been exposed to the jokes only occasionally, and I confess that we giggled like schoolboys at some of them. (Truth be told, I’m fond of jokes that let words out of the dictionary to play with each other.)
However, Larry must have run across a book of increasingly lousy jokes that he now feels to parcel out daily, as if he were the Wikileaks of the humor world. In emails, they travel through cyberspace with Larry’s moniker in the sender column, so the evidence pointed at him.
But then, some of the jokes started being repeated on Facebook — from Donna’s account.
I once asked Donna howinHELL she put up with Larry’s jokes, and she had just smiled lovingly, coyly — not admitting what baubles he uses to make her hold her nose and laugh. But the switch to the apparent tag-team tack prompted me to confront her.
She rose to her full height — probably 4-foot-8 in heels, maybe 4-9 — and promptly blamed Larry.
If you need examples of what drove me over the edge of groaning, try these:
- “You can exercise as much or as little as you want, but no matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationery.”
- “Two hats were hanging on a hat rack. One said to the other, ‘You stay here; I’ll go on a head.’”
- “A friend recently admitted to being addicted to brake fluid. When I quizzed him about it, he told me he could stop any time.”
I’m determined to get to the bottom of this, which I hope to do this weekend, when we flip roles and host Larry and Donna.
Hopefully, a solution will dawn as I show them the sights — new projects such as Belle Square and the old county administrative building being morphed into retail space and condos, as well as older, artistic ventures, such as the trompe-l’œil on the west wall of the Pump House Regional Arts Center, which doesn’t fool my eye for a second, and the decorated pelicans leading from Second Street to Riverside Park.
Somewhere along the line, there’s gotta be something that will let me make sure that the yolk’s on them.
Levy no fine beyond its time
Here’s something that’s no joking matter: I think members of the Downtown Rotary Club should give Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Sister Mary Ann Gschwind a break during their Thursday lunch meetings.
For those who don’t know, downtown Rotarians are fined a buck or so if their names appear in the paper — or, for that matter, if their businesses or organizations get media publicity, other than ads. A designated enforcer each week keeps an eagle eye out for offenders’ names and assesses the fines, which go toward Rotary service projects.
The dirty work often falls to Gschwind, as it did last week, when she had to fine herself 7 bucks because of a spate of Tribune stories about the FSPAs.
Fer cryin’ out LOUD, Rotarians; you should be ashamed. Just because nuns take vows of poverty doesn’t mean that you push them into poverty. So ease up on the good S’ter — or, maybe, fine her just two bits, which was the going rate for student forfeitures for chewing gum in school when she was a teacher.
For all we know, the real reason the FSPAs are selling their share of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester is to cover her fines with whatever Mayo pays the order.
So straighten up, Downtown Rotarians. S’ter is the Gschwind beneath your wings, so stand up for her — and I mean you, Shaundel Spivey, Bob Masewicz, Adam Jacobi, Dean Dickinson, Dannette Jacob, Roz Schnick, Grant Withrow, Jamie Bakkum, Jodi Widuch, Steve Lindeman, Steve O’Malley, Steve Doll, Andy Bakkum, Lyn Sheffer, Heidi Svee, Marcie Wycoff-Horn, Jamie O’Neill, Miranda Terbeest, Grant Golson, Colin Fleming, Bonnie Steidl, Grant Withrow, Angela Czerwinski, Sandy Shultz, Katie Berkedal, Tom Berkedal and Erick Maki — the list could go on, and on, and on, but your lunches can last only so long.
I didn’t mention Catherine Kolkmeier, because I’ve already “accidentally” helped Rotary bust her piggy bank.
Don’t worry, S’ter. If your Rotarian colleagues don’t back off, I’ll cover your fines for a month. The check is in the mail (minus any potential tariff because, after all, Rotary is international).
P.S.: I got an idea from the D.C. fracas with Omarosa this week. Question: If you were a dog, what kind of a dog would you be — and on what kind of tree would you pee?
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
