“Just so you know … ,” Kate said, with a look of superiority, as I sauntered into the kitchen the other morning.
I braced myself because, as every husband knows, that introductory phrase comes from your spouse when she’s about to tell you that you don’t know something, but she’s going to tell you. As if she’s earned the Nobel Prize.
Gleefully, Kate said, “I threw out the fish.”
The tilapia had been left over from supper the night before, and I had secured it in one of those little food storage bowls with a lid when I had cleaned the kitchen.
Before anybody casts doubt that I clean the kitchen, just put a sock in it. Kate and I often switch tasks; when she cooks, I clean; when I cook, she cleans (sometimes); and when I clean, she cleans up after me, asking all the time whereinhell I learned chores. She’s a slave to higher standards, but it’s not my fault that that’s her burden in life.
I had planned to make a sandwich out of the fish, so you can imagine that I was a bit piqued that Kate threw it away. I’m always game for leftovers, even if I didn’t like the original meal, because I won’t waste anything.
“Do you want to know why I threw out the fish?” she said.
Again, I knew she was going to tell me, regardless of whether I wanted to know, so I just stood there, blankly staring. Waiting.
The pause was truncated — I knew it would be — as Kate pointed at a cupboard and said, “Because you put it in there” instead of the ’fridge. And then she laughed, as if I’d had a lapse of memory. And then she laughed some more, with her trademarked laugh that begins in her toe (the crooked one) and courses through her body until it explodes. Everybody loves her laugh — even I do, even when I’m the target.
I still would have eaten the fish — if she hadn’t forced me to eat crow instead. That was odd, because it wasn’t the first time I’d mistaken the lazy Susan cupboard for the frigidarium.
Coincidentally, I also learned the other day that husbands aren’t the only people who fall victim to their wives’ tales. I was on the phone, haggling with a cable provider to lower our bill, as we had agreed to do.
Kate came into the room and asked, with the quizzical look on her face, what I was doing. I told her I was just wrapping up negotiations over the phone to cut our bill by damnnear100 bucks. She asked how, so I covered the mouthpiece and told her.
“NO,” she said, obviously fearing it wouldn’t include one of her favorite channels, or — God forbid — one of her favorite shows, “Dr. Pimple Popper.” “Nope. Nope. Nope.”
Even though she’s not the boss of me, I knew that resistance was futile, so I told the cable rep that my wife had just walked into the room and vetoed my choice.
He allowed as how he understood, so I asked whether he’s married. I suppose the long pause was because he considered that to be a rather personal question — almost privacy invading.
“What?” he said.
“Are you married?”
“No.”
“Well,” I explained, “this is a cautionary tale in case you decide to get married. Sometimes, you can be this close to closing a deal, and your wife will veto it.”
He indicated that his relationship is a common-law marriage said, “I’ve been living with my lady for 12 years, and I know what you mean. It’s the same thing.”
Ba-da-BUMP.
Watch calories during big game
They (whoever “they” are) say that Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for chowing down in the U.S., except for Thanksgiving.
So, as you’re planning your smorgasbord for Sunday — we’re lucky the Vikings aren’t in the game, or we’d be watching another turkey — you might consider the research of Charles Platkin, editor of the DietDetective.com Policy Center.
Figuring that the concept of a calorie doesn’t register with the average couch potato, Platkin computed the amounts of exercise needed to erase the effects of a few moments’ pleasure on the lips before they settle in the hips.
Some of his findings:
Three large original pan slices of Pizza Hut Pepperoni Lover’s — You’d have to run the length of 144 football fields at an average speed of 5 mph to burn off the 460 calories a slice.
One-ounce handful of peanuts — Here’s a chance to kill two birds with one stone: Spend 41 minutes cleaning your house after your Super Bowl party — the calories and the mess will be gone.
Two pieces of KFC extra crispy chicken breasts — Put on some comfortable hoofing shoes, because you’ll have to perform 957 dances in the end zone to shed those 1,040 calories.
Three Tostitos Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips with seven-layer dip — Buck up, butter cup, because you’ll have to play a full game of professional football to maintain that girlish figure. Don’t despair, though — a Wall Street Journal study determined that a football game includes only about 11 minutes of actual playing time.
A Subway foot-long meatball sub — You might find it easier to slip out the back, Jack, because you’ll have to jump up and down for 92 minutes after your team scores. Of course, scoring will vary, depending on whether you’re cheering for the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams. If you want to be coy, Roy, don’t disclose your team until after the players step on the bus, Gus.
Two handfuls of potato chips — 30 minutes of cheerleading. If you’re a Vikings fan, you’re already in shape, because you’ve been cheering in vain for the Vikes to make it to the Big Show.
Ba-da-BUMP again, Ben.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
