Mike Tighe: Leaves baring trees prove God is a woman
Theological debates, such as how many angels can fit on the head of a pin, can drive a person nuts — especially since the very question of whether theologians ever really argued that issue is, itself, a matter of debate.
When I was in the seminary, I never got snagged in that ridiculous debate — or its corollary, how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. I was so flummoxed with philosophy that I couldn’t have cared less how many angels were doing the floss on a pinhead.
Fortunately, I had been taught well in high school the five basic proofs of God, in case I ever ran into atheists or agnostic and had to persuade them that somebody’s got the whole world in his hands.
I don’t remember them all, but I figure you need only one, that one being that the order of the universe proves that a higher power created it. As a rather anal-retentive person myself, I always have found that orderliness and logical connections are the most cogent proof of God to me.
Another contentious quarrel in some quarters over the years — especially the past 50 or so — is God’s gender. Positions run from the patriarchal insistence, “Of COURSE, he’s a man” to the neutral, that he/she is neither male nor female — and it doesn’t make any difference, anyway.
In between is the joke that, if God is a man, you can bet there’s a woman pushing him to success. (If that’s true, that would indicate that she came first, right?)
I hereby announce a theological breakthrough that I have discovered the final answer, with proof.
Final answer: God is a woman.
Proof: leaves.
The aHa! Moment came to me last weekend, as I was trying to muscle leaves into a huge tarp to pull to the curb so a city crew could suck ’em up. The pressure was intense, because the crew already had made two passes through the neighborhood. I sensed that the clock was ticking toward the third and final pass, which I didn’t want to miss like I did last year.
I was nearly at a loss last year, when I ended up with a pile of leaves with nobody coming to pick them up. Then I discovered that I could go out, in the dead of night, make sure no cars were coming and carry pitchforks of leaves across the street and spread them onto city (or county; I’m not sure) property. (Mind you, I said I discovered that was possible — I didn’t cop to it.)
I hate raking and blowing leaves, and the more I raked and blew, and blew and raked last weekend, the more resentful I became. Finally, I blew a gasket and screamed, “WhyinHELL would God create something that is such a hassle, such a burden, for men, every fall?”
I suppose that sounds like I’m dissing women — that I’m implying that maybe they don’t pull their own weight, that they’d rather vacuum than rake because vacuuming is so much easier. But I’d wager that men do most of the heavy lifting with leaves, so no offense intended.
If God were a man, he wouldn’t have made leaves fall, because he would rather camp in front of the TV every Saturday and cheer against Notre Dame’s football team. (I know that will come as a surprise to many priests, but it’s another discovery I’ve made: God’s only football allegiance is to any team that isn’t HQ’d in South Bend, Ind., because he believes the Fighting Irish need to be taken down a peg or two.)
God can do all things, which means there is no logical reason that she would have made leaves fall. Sure, plant biologists would suggest there are all sorts of scientific reasons, involving photosynthesis and other fancy things, but those are just retrofitted theories to explain the phenomenon.
The simple explanation is that fall’s annual burst of color before leaves gasp their last breaths of carbon dioxide to help create sugar to feed their hosts and plummet to the ground is that the process leaves trees buck nekkid. That creates the need for leaves to grow again in the spring, to start the fashion show all over again.
God has little or no regard for the fact that the annual she shedding piles up more work for men, because she gets new fall outfits in the process.
My case rests. The order of the universe is a proof of God, and leaves prove that she’s a woman — regardless of Michelangelo’s scratchings on the Sistine Chapel ceiling.
BTW, this column topic has nothing to do with Ariana Grande’s new song, “God is a woman.” My only observation on that is that Grande should wear more clothes in the video — even leaves would help.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
