Mike Tighe: Let punishment fit crime instead of coddling
The bazillion reasons I can’t be a police officer include the fact that I’m too old to get into the academy.
That’s the academy’s loss, because my repertoire of investigating and bad-guy busting techniques is legion — as far back as Jack Webb on “Dragnet.” I was a fan of NYPD before it went blue as the first primetime TV show to show detectives sans uniforms (wink).
Then there was “Perry Mason,” who later got a burr under his saddle as “Ironside;” “The Streets of San Francisco;” “Naked City;” “L.A. Law;” “Law and Order” in all of its iterations, such as “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent;” “Criminal Minds;” “Blue Bloods;” and “True Detective,” etc. — the list is longer than the arm of the law.
Suffice it to say that I’ve seen more cop shows than all the gin joints Rick Blaine, aka Humphrey Bogart, has frequented in all the towns in all the world. I probably could teach at the academy.
Enough about my jacket — back to why I can’t protect and serve.
I grew up in an age when people didn’t appreciate the service aspect of the police and viewed officers more as speed trappers and targets for donut jokes.
Then there was the “joke” we used to holler whenever the chief drove by:
One kid would holler, “What’s a penny made out of?”
The rest of the gang would scream, “Dirrrrrrrrty copper!”
I’ve got to admit that, even though I participated, I never got the joke until later in life. Naïve I was and, some would argue, still am.
Now that I know the ins and outs of all the services officers perform — many unappreciated — and the extensive training they take to hone their servants’ hearts for the job, I surely would consider law enforcement as a profession.
Unfortunately — and here’s my big DQ — I confess that some criminals might get roughed up when I was taking them to jail. I know that’s Old Testament eye-for-an-eye, but some criminals just rankle me so much that the New Testament admonitions and cheek-turnings are just suggestions and not words that you absolutely have to heed.
Shame on me, but some people just deserve to be flogged within an inch of their lives because their crimes are so heinous.
As you might guess, that attitude is precisely why I keep begging the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration to pray me into heaven. I’m trying to wear them down so they’ll do it instead of brushing me off with the claim they can’t work miracles.
Here are a few instances in which I would be hard-pressed to ensure that my prisoner got to jail without a detour through the emergency room:
- Any owner of Purdue Pharma involved with lying to hospitals, doctors and patients about the addictive danger of OcyContin. As much as they deny it, their greed to make bazillions of dollars also makes them most blameworthy for the opioid crisis that has killed so many and ruined the lives of so many others.
- The guy who killed Jayme Closs’s parents, abducted her and kept her a prisoner in horrible conditions — confined under a bed, unable to move, for hours on end. He needs a dose of his own medicine — maybe tie him to the bottom bunk in jail, with a chronic bed wetter bunked above him.
- Anybody who mistreats a baby — indeed, a child of any age — should be racked, tarred and feathered. Then forced to stand barefoot in a hill of fire ants. Maybe then dangled above a wood chipper close enough to clip his toenails — oh, hell, chop off the piggy that went to market.
- The yokel who took a dog out in the woods a couple of weeks back and tied his neck so tightly to a tree that he couldn’t move — and left him for dead — deserves the same damn treatment. Add the element of food and water just out of his reach and let him sit in his own excrement for a week. Go back as if to rescue him and tie him to another tree. Anyone who doesn’t want an animal should take it to a humane shelter.
I’m not proud of these inclinations to dole out such just, but evil, desserts. And, truth be told, even the slightest of criminals probably could beat the snot out of me. On the other hand, I’ve got much more admiration for how police officers are able to control themselves around such ne’er-do-wells.
Since I’m in the journalism profession instead of the law, I’ll take a minute to address one of my pet peeves in crime reporting: Using the term “alleged” when somebody obviously is guilty.
Granted, the rule to use alleged or suspected was created in line with the laudable dictum that people are innocent until proven guilty, as well as journalism’s quest for objectivity. But there have been far too many cases lately in which somebody who obviously is a mass murderer is referred to as an “alleged killer.”
A person gives up the right to the courtesy title when he kills someone. Just call him a killer and be done with it, IMHO.
To close, in confession: “Bless me Father, for I have sinned — but the FSPAs will post bail. I hope.”
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
