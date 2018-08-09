Mike Tighe: Media should put Trump in corner until he behaves
In hindsight, I suppose I should have known when I felt Kate’s elbow in my ribs that she had a point besides the tip of her elbow.
And, when she whispered in my ear, “You should all walk out,” I should have realized that she probably was right — as she is wont to do (or claims to be).
But I was wrapped up in the moment, relegated to the 13th row of 14 rows of national reporters and pundits and waving my paw madly — much to the chagrin of the national TV network camera people behind me.
At the podium was the real estate mogul/reality TV star/megalomaniac Donald Trump, making one of his initial presidential campaign appearances in Dubuque, Iowa, in August 2015.
Prompting Kate’s elbowing was the fact that Trump had ordered his security squad to frog-walk Univision anchor Jorge Ramos out of a press conference because the newsman was challenging his anti-immigrant policies.
Even though I agreed with Kate that the media should defend one of their own from such mistreatment, I knew that nobody in the room even knew me (much less cared about a scribe for a local daily newspaper), so I would be the least likely candidate to be the pied piper of the press posse.
Nobody rose to object to Ramos’s treatment, which — unbeknownst at the time — would set a pattern of abuse of the press that continues to this day.
As president, 45 routinely berates reporters and anyone else he has chosen to be his target du jour, evoking bloodthirsty screams and applause from his fans at his multiple campaign rallies. (I’ll not pose the question of why a president already is jetting all over the country — largely at taxpayers’ expense — for campaign rallies, with the 2020 election still so far in the distance that many of us won’t live to see it.)
Although many in the media insist that this will not end well — that 45 will keep up with his bazooka blasts at the media until one of his minions decides to take that as a cue to off a journalist — very few reporters have defended their maligned colleagues. Instead, they absorb 45’s insults, his base’s threats and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ pejorative comments.
Estimates are that 45 has used the term “fake news” at least once a day every day since his inauguration, which is 566 as of Thursday. He rarely uses it just once, so an educated guess would be that he has done so more than 2,000 times, easily — often calling out reporters by name and pointing the individuals out to his adoring fans.
I haven’t counted how many times Kate has hollered at the TV, “Why do they put up with his bull——?” “They’re just giving him permission to be offensive.” “Why don’t they just walk out?”
I don’t know whether things would be different if, on that sunny day in Dubuque, all the reporters and camera people would have just walked out, stripping 45 of his national audience. Then they could slip back into journalism mode and cover it — knowing full well they risk his changing his mind a few minutes later and tweet out a contradiction.
After all, when a 2-year-old throws a tantrum, one technique is to ignore the tot. Once he knows that caterwauling won’t get him attention — when he realizes that the fake anger won’t work — the bawling stops, and he goes back to his toys.
Full transparency: I sometime tell jokes that I think are hilarious, even if they stretch the bounds of taste. Sometimes, Kate tells me a particular joke was stupid and crass, so she ignores me and refuses to laugh, no matter how much I cajole her.
When that happens — when my jokes don’t get the respect they deserve — I lick my wounds and quit.
Similarly, perhaps ignoring 45’s rants might prompt him to tone down the violent rhetoric or — dare we hope? — actually become a mature, thoughtful leader and make the presidency respected again.
Oddly enough, I hadn’t intended to address this in a column, because I had been conducting an experiment for about six weeks, in which I resolved to monitor radio and TV pundits from both the left and the right.
The intent was to implement two initiatives. The first is the Revolution of Goodness that the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration launched on June 6 to highlight the good amongst us.
The second is the Downtown Rotary Club’s Voices of Men initiative, urging men to assume responsibility for sexual crimes but also accepting the obligation of speaking up about timely issues of the day, such as U.S. immigration policy, among others.
I employed Thumper’s Mother’s approach to in the experiment — i.e., if I couldn’t find something positive to say, I wouldn’t say anything at all.
At this point, I’m at a loss for words to say anything at all — plus Kate’s shiny thing about media inaction distracted me. I could issue the full report of my admittedly unscientific study, but the short form is that both sides need polishing, especially the likes of Trump adviser Sean Hannity and radio/TV host Laura Ingraham, both of whom routinely spout lies while blithely accusing all of the mainstream media reporters of being liars.
I’ll save that chronicle for another day; it might be more appropriate for the Op-Ed page.
Take the bullets out of 45’s gun, with the hope that he’ll address issues and policies and act presidential instead of repeating his disdain for enemies real and imagined and creating worldwide confusion and embarrassment for the U.S.
Like the message Kate delivered with an elbow to my ribs and a whisper in my ear in Dubuque: Boycott 45 and jerk the spiteful soapbox out from under him.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
