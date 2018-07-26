Mike Tighe: Patient-doctor privilege doesn't cover harassment
“Playing doctor” conjures up sweet, innocent memories of childhood make-believe, practicing the healing arts after kids get their first doctor kits and listen to each other’s hearts, take blood pressures, check tongues with frozen pop sticks and give pretend shots with blunt, plastic needles.
The phrase takes on a different connotation in the context of consenting adults’ fantasies about “playing doctor,” but I don’t fancy fantasies, so consider that tack DOA.
Then there are instances when the two mesh in a forbidden practice, when a doctor is accused of harassing or even abusing a patient. They spur finger-pointing, flaming and, of course, filing suits of the legal sort rather than style. Tongues wag faster than a dog’s tail when even one case hits the news.
Meanwhile, reports of patients’ sexually harassing physicians are as rare as cases of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, which is said to affect 1 child in 8 million, making it perhaps the rarest disease in the world.
However, that’s not to say an occasional patient hasn’t hit on a sawbones — beyond hallway sighs about the hot new doc (of either gender).
Believe it or else, they do, and the stats to prove it are reported on Medscape, one of the top online resources for physicians and health-care professionals, has the stats to prove it. Perhaps surprising — at least to a naïve Nebraska whippersnapper like me — is the fact that doctors of both genders have fallen to the wiles of patient provocations.
Medscape, which also published a report on sexual harassment of physicians by other providers, medical personnel and workplace/clinic/hospital administrators this year, asked doctors in this study to report how patients might have harassed them during the past three years and how they responded.
The studies found that 7 percent of physicians claimed to have been sexually harassed by other providers, medical personnel or administrators in their workplaces. By contrast, more than one-fourth — 27 percent — said patients had sexually harassed them.
The breakdown was that 17 percent had patients who acted in an overtly sexual manner toward them, 9 percent had patients who asked them out on a date, 7 percent felt that patients had tried to touch, grope or rub against them, 2 percent were asked for a sexual encounter, 2 percent received sexual emails or letters or were given provocative photos from the patients and 1 percent endured accusations from patients that they made a pass or hit on them.
Not surprisingly, more female doctors experienced harassment, but a fair number of male physicians also were victimized. For example, 19 percent of the female doctors had patients who acted in an overtly sexual manner, compared with 16 percent of the men. Answering whether a patient had asked for a date, 14 percent of the females answered in the affirmative, compared with 7 percent of males. Touchers and gropers targeted 9 percent of the females and 5 percent of the males.
It was a toss-up, at 2 percent for both males and females who were asked for a sexual encounter, mirroring the results about those who received sexual correspondence.
Examples that female physicians cited included:
- “A patient made a comment that he was going to grab my breasts if I caused pain to him while removing his nasal packing.”
- “An 80-year-old man insists on hugging tightly at the end of each visit.”
- “A patient started to kiss my arm and tried to grab me. I pushed him away, told him that it was totally inappropriate, left the room, and told him that I would not continue to provide his care. He sent me flowers. At the next visit, I had my manager discuss it with him. He eventually left the practice.”
Male physician experiences included:
- "The patient took off her shirt without being instructed to do so. I told her that was inappropriate and then had a female staff member come into the room with the patient.”
- “I have been friended or messaged on social media by my patients, which I think is not acceptable and makes me feel uncomfortable.”
- “Gifts and invitations. Waiting for me by my car in the parking lot. Invitation to touch the patient in an inappropriate way.”
Dermatologists seemed to be the most harassed, at 45 percent, while radiologists are the least, at 10 percent. (Perhaps that says more about how hard it is to harass a radiologist who has you immobilized in one of those gawdawful MRI tubes.)
More than 60 percent of the female doctors said they told the patient to knock it out, compared with 39 percent of men. Just over 50 percent of the female docs made sure they never were alone with that patient again, compared with 61 percent of the men. Eleven percent of the women kicked the patient to the curb, while 6 percent of the men did.
One percent of the female physicians reported accepting the advances, while none of the men admitted doing so.
Doctors’ rebuffs echoed each other in that they tried to be polite and stressed their professionalism.
Medscape’s sample size was 6,235 patients across 29 specialties. Physicians were weighted more heavily than residents, equating to a total of 3,711 respondents between March 2 and April 23. Sampling error rates were less than 2 percent in all cases and less than 6 percent among those who actually reported harassment.
For the record, spokesmen at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare said in response to an inquiry that they had no such complaints, with the caveat they wouldn't have been able to acknowledge them, because of privacy. Both do, however, have strict policies against any kind of harassment.
I’ve never had a female physician, but I know that, even if I had, harassment would have been the farthest thing from my mind. My main focus during a doctor visit is to avoid an attack of the White Coat Syndrome so I can keep my blood pressure within acceptable parameters.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune, or follow him on Twitter @necktye.
