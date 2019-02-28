Mike Tighe: Physicians, you can't heal yourselves; we'll help
I’ll hazard a guess that any man who’s ever had to follow a doctor’s order to bend over, or a woman who’s had her feet in stirrups, has longed for a table-turning day to be that invasive to an M.D.
Those are vulnerable positions for patients, but I take no joy in the fact that doctors themselves now find themselves susceptible to burnout because of rising demands and declining numbers — two factors that are only expected to worsen.
The docs are on the exam table, via an extensive study published in Medscape, which bills itself as “the leading online global destination for physicians and health care professionals worldwide, offering the latest medical news and expert perspectives.”
Titled the “Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2019,” the analysis is based on the responses of more than 15,000 physicians in more than 30 specialties — from allergists to urologists — to questions about how burnout is affecting them at work and off the clock.
Without insisting on proof of insurance, let’s see whether we can help them cope with the fact that 44 percent of physicians overall acknowledged feeling burned out.
Allergists are ground down to the bottom of the pestle when it comes to feeling very happy or extremely happy on the job, at just 25 percent, according to the survey. On the other hand, their burnout rate is less than the overall ratio, so go figure.
Indeed, more than half of the allergists surveyed are very or extremely happy outside of work, so my Rx for them is a no-brainer: Get out of the office more, if even to take a walk — as long as it isn’t allergy season.
It’s not that allergists look down their noses at themselves — 59 percent assessed their self-esteem as being high or very high. Not surprisingly, though, that’s far behind plastic surgeons, 73 percent of whom hold themselves in high regard. Urologists are pretty self-satisfied, at 68 percent, and ophthalmologists right on their tails at 67 percent.
By contrast, the lower spectrum goes to internists, at 50 percent; oncologists, 48 percent, and infectious disease specialists, 47 percent.
I’m already running out of room — and I’m not even past the A’s so I’ll report just some hit-and-miss findings.
Overall, 84 percent of the physicians diagnosed their marriages as being good or very good. On the low end are psychiatrists, at just 45 percent — perhaps suggesting that they should see psychiatrist.
Spirituality seems robust, with 70 percent of all physicians saying they have spiritual or religious beliefs, but then the study notes that is down from 83 percent in 2012. No judgment here, but maybe we should pray harder when going under the knife, in case the surgeon doesn’t murmur a pre-op prayer for steady hands.
Checking in on general surgeons, the survey found that only 27 percent are very or extremely happy. Although the report notes that as “middle of the pack,” It indicates that it might be worth checking your surgeon’s mood before even the slightest incision. If necessary, tell a few dad jokes to lighten him or her up.
Not that everything is a joke, according to another Medscape survey, titled “National Physician Burnout, Depression and Suicide Report 2019.”
Among the 44 percent of physicians who feel burned out, the report added that 11 percent were colloquially depressed (feeling down, blue or sad), while 4 percent are clinically depressed, described as “prolonged severe depression that is not caused by a normal grief-associated event.”
In comparison, depression affects 6.6 percent of adults in any given year, and 16.6 percent overall experience depression at some time in their lives, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
The most burned-out specialties last year were critical care and neurology, both at 48 percent; family medicine, 47 percent, and ob/gyn and internal medicine, tied at 46 percent. The least burned out were plastic surgeons, at 23 percent (remember, they have the highest self-esteem), and dermatologists and pathologists at 32 percent each.
“Many factors can cause burnout, but by far, having too many administrative tasks as well as working long hours, working with EHRs (electronic health records), lack of respect and insufficient compensation are major players,” the Medscape survey found.
Hmmm, I’d bet dollars to doughnuts that teachers would echo those sentiments, except for the EHRs.
I was shocked to read that a doctor a day commits suicide in the U.S., which the report said is the highest suicide of any profession. The number of physician suicides — 28 to 40 per 100,000 — is more than twice that of the general population, according to the report.
The report also quotes findings of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association that 9.8 million U.S. adults had serious thoughts of suicide in 2015, 2.7 million made plans to take their own lives and 1.4 million attempted to do so but did not die.
In almost all cases, doctors admitted that they don’t seek help for depression, often surmising that their problems aren’t severe enough to, well, go to the doctor. Those who did seek help hid the fact — often driving great distances to avoid detection.
The finding that doctors are susceptible to the same plague of depression that affects many of us underscores the imperative that mental health is a community problem, not an individual one.
It is becoming commonplace for doctors to ask about a patient’s mental health during even a routine physical. It wouldn’t hurt us, then, to ask our doctors how they’re feeling mentally.
Most of all, when you ask someone how he’s feeling, be prepared to listen — and willing to provide help — if he tells you he’s down in the dumps.
BTW, I don’t have any particular doctors in mind as I write this — I just found the report interesting in general and a clarion call that we all need to check up on each other.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
