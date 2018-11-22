With God as my witness, I could have sworn that the very scientific survey I took the other day would have turned out exactly as I predicted. But as God is my witness, it was not to be.
My theory was that nine out of 10 people would pick the same, and correct, ending to the sentence, “As God as my witness, I thought …” because it’s such a well-known saying.
My hypothetical percentage was in the ballpark. The vast majority of respondents to my Facebook poll wrapped up, “As God as my witness, I thought …,” with this bow: “… that turkeys could fly.”
However, Kate flunked with her response, “… that Hillary Clinton would be elected president.” Even though she was as far off as a Florida recount, she wasn’t alone. Other politically tainted answers included:
Mona suggested, “… that Beto was going to win!!” (Not to worry, Monica Jean, rumors are that you might get to vote for him in 2020.)
Her sister Trish observed, “… that Trump had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning.”
Bob sounded a little like 45, “… that I’d be cash rich.”
And John’s was clever, although a little dark, “… that he knew the gun was loaded.”
The high recognition percentage is no surprise because the line is the most memorable of arguably the most popular sitcom episode of all time, the aptly titled “Turkey Drop” during the first season of “WKRP in Cincinnati.”
It’s hard to believe that it’s been four decades since the episode aired, but that’s the Real News this Thanksgiving season.
Actually, the episode didn’t air right smack dab on Thanksgiving Day (by the way, I hope you’re having a happy one) but rather, on Oct. 30, 1978, according to CBR.com, a website that analyzes information.
Thumbnail account of the episode: Station manager Arthur Carlson, an inept, old-school radio exec who planned to show some of WKRP’s young upstarts that he still had the chops for sure-fire promotions.
His PR gimmick, kept secret until nearly the end of the show, was to drop turkeys from a helicopter at a mall parking lot to hype the station. Of course, the plot failed when the turkeys plunged to the ground faster and harder than Icarus did after flying too close to the sun.
Chronicling the disaster was goofball reporter Les Nessman, who gave a hyperbolic account that echoed the famous report on the Hindenburg’s flame-out in 1937. Instead of swiping the Hindenburg broadcast’s “Oh, the humanity,” I think, “Oh, what a fowl deed,” would have been more clever.
The final line of the show came from a disheveled Carlson, walking into the station after the surviving turkeys attacked the crowd: “As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly!”
I fell victim to a whole other argument while researching this topic. Should the line be “as God as my witness,” as most scripts render it, or “as God is my witness … ,” like I always believed that term to be.
The predominant school of thought is that “as God as my witness” is correct — in part because the “is” version puts God in a supportive role, according to the StackExchange website’s analysis.
Personally, I don’t think she would mind that role, but this is a grammatical dispute, not a theological joust. I quibble with “as,” because it sounds off key and looks wrong.
To settle the argument between my left brain and my right gray matter. I consulted with La Crosse’s grammar guru, FSPA S’ter Mary Ann Gschwind, for a ruling. Faster than a turkey could drop from the sky, Gschwind responded, “With God as my witness or As God is my witness are what I am used to hearing/using, Mike.”
So there you have it, folks. If anyone is so bold as to challenge S’ter Mary Ann’s grammatical prowess: It’d be more likely for pigs to fly — even turkeys — before that happens. As far as I know, I’m the only one who ever caught her flubbing something.
Fortunately, the episode is funnier than a Jenny-O salmonella outbreak no matter how you phrase it — and it obviously leaves a lasting impression that people remember years later.
The very idea of dropping turkeys from the sky is so stupid that nobody would ever do that, right?
Wrong. CBR.com blogger Brian Cronin’s entry on this WKRP episode cites several instances of radio station “turkey drops.” Story lines range from turkeys dropped from pickups, to planes to choppers, as in this scenario as well as an incident of dropping frozen turkeys.
Imagine the damage a frozen turkey could do — it could knock the giblets out of you.
