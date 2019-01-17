Mike Tighe: We'll see you at Rainbow Bridge, Dewey
Heads up, Rodeo: Dewey crossed the Rainbow Bridge the other day, so he’s probably found you and is tormenting you already. All we ask is that you be as patient with him there as you were when he growled at you on this side.
Dewey’s battle with congenital heart disease took a turn for the worse when his breathing became more labored and his coughing more frequent and longer-lasting. Our 12-year-old cockapoo once could damn near catch squirrels from a dead stop on our porch — even though the varmints had 50-foot head starts from the bird feeder to a tree on the far side of the yard.
But recently, he of the jet-black, shiny coat — except for his graying beard and raccoon circles around his eyes — couldn’t even rummage up the energy to chase a ball across the living room because he tired so easily for lack of oxygen.
You could tell it frustrated the bejabbers out of the little guy, who was short in stature but big in bravado.
Indeed, when cousin Rodeo visited, Dewey sometimes would snarl or bark at the majestic border collie, as if he had a chance of taking on Rodeo if the herder slashed back. Rodeo, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge a year ago, would merely roll his eyes, knowing full well he could squash him like a gnat.
Despite his occasionally devilish demeanor, Dewey was a prince of a fellow, welcoming family, friends and visitors. His happy-go-lucky approach to life was in sharp contrast to the temperament of his sister, Jazzy, who cocoons herself in the bedroom and barks at visitors to give them the bum’s rush.
Meanwhile, Dewey would make his rounds from person to person, like a country politician soliciting votes. He was the consummate welcoming host, with an edge.
Deciding to put down Dewey, even though there were sundry signs it was time, was difficult — more so for Kate than for me, because she raised him from a pup. I’ve known him for only the nearly eight years we’ve been married, but I’d become nearly as fond of him as I am of his momma.
But enough about me and my feelings. It’s more appropriate to let Kate have her say here, so following are her thoughts about Dewey’s passing, on the day he crossed the bridge:
“I am broken. I have had difficult times in my life — the death of both parents, lung cancer, losing a job after 30 years, ending a relationship with a family member I loved. But nothing has challenged me like the decision to euthanize my beloved boy, Dewey.
“Dewey was diagnosed with congestive heart failure about six weeks ago, after a bout of coughing that was unlike anything I had experienced with either of my dogs. The veterinarian told us that, after dogs are diagnosed, they can die within days or weeks, they can live for many months or they can live a normal lifespan.
“I was hopeful that, after getting started on the meds, he would have a normal life. To my relief, he seemed to react well immediately. He spent his days rolling in the snow, playing catch and retrieve with his favorite toy and antagonizing his older sister, Jazzy, as often as he could.
“Then things changed. He could chase his toy only a short distance and wouldn’t bring it back. His coughs became guttural whoops, and he slept — a lot.
“Suddenly, I was faced with a decision that I have dreaded for more than 11 years. People tell me you will know when it is time. Four days ago, he looked me in the eyes and told me he understood. Yesterday, I was almost there with my decision while the dogs were hanging out in their kennels downstairs, as they normally did for a couple hours each morning.
“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw Jazz, who had come upstairs and was looking at me as if to summon me. I followed her downstairs, and Dewey was nowhere to be found. After a panicked search, I discovered him sleeping in a corner. It was then I realized that Jazz understood and was signaling her concern.
I texted Mike at work and asked him to “make the call.” I didn’t know how to watch the life of my boy Dewey end when it was my decision.
I know it is out of love that we make certain our pets don’t suffer, but what about me?
“Rest in peace, my boy. You are missed.”
P.S. from Mike: Wouldn’t you know it, Dewey’s mischievous butt rose from his ashes to inflict a Bickersons’ moment upon Kate and me. Kate insists that a literal reading of the tale of the Rainbow Bridge is that our dogs — maybe cats, too, but I’m not sure where cats end up — don’t cross the bridge immediately.
On the surface, she is correct, as the story that an unknown author penned about pets (maybe that includes cats, after all) does say that they go to the Rainbow Bridge, where there is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and the fur babies are warm and comfortable.
The sickly and elderly dogs become healthy and energetic. The animals are happy and content, bedeviled only by the fact that they miss us.
Then one day, our pet stops dead in his tracks — perhaps in a mid-butt-sniffing — and perks up his head. He has seen his momma or papa. (One can surmise that he runs faster than Dewey ever did in his futile attempts to catch squirrels.)
“You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
“Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together …”
That’s Kate’s story, and she’s sticking to it; my story is that he’s crossed already and is growling at Rodeo, and I’m sticking to it.
Either way, Dewey lives in our hearts — on both sides of the bridge.
