Now U Know: What’s up with inflation?

The price of goods and services purchased by a typical U.S. family increased 6.2 percent from October 2020 to October 2021. That increase in prices — the inflation rate — is the fastest one-year increase in prices economists have observed in U.S. in the past 30 years. The rapid increase in prices has many Americans are worried.

Inflation creates winners and losers

The biggest benefactors of inflation are people — or governments — that are in debt. Why do in-debt governments love inflation? Let’s take a crazy example. The U.S. Federal government added more than $4,200,000,000,000 ($4.2 trillion) in debt to its books in 2020. Suppose the Federal Reserve printed so much money and prices adjusted so that a loaf of bread costs $4 trillion. In that case, the government debt that could be used to purchase all the real estate in the state of Wisconsin –— every home, apartment building and storefront — would be reduced to the point where it could only purchase a loaf of bread.

This example is extreme, of course, but with a quick internet search you can find evidence of governments who tried to use the printing press to solve their debt and spending issues: 100 Trillion Dollar Banknotes from Zimbabwe, images of Germans using hyperinflated currency for wallpaper and kindling during the 1920s, and modern stories of Venezuelans dealing with hyperinflation that exceeded 60,000 percent in 2018 (roughly a 7 percent increase in prices every hour for the entire year). Hyperinflation is one of the few tried and true ways of inducing economic and societal collapse.

In smaller doses, inflation can work in your favor. If you have a fixed rate mortgage, for example, your house increases in value, but your loan balance and monthly payments stay the same. Inflation favors debtors.

Inflation destroys savers and individuals on fixed incomes. As prices increase, any money you have saved in the bank and any income you earn simply buys less. Most Americans feel the pain of inflation because wage increases almost always lag behind the increase in prices of goods and services that Americans purchase. Over the past year, average wages only rose 4.5 percent, so real wages — wages adjusted for inflation — fell by 1.5 percent.

What causes inflation?

We know from basic economics that prices only increase for two reasons: increases in demand or decreases in supply. Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that began in 2020 persist in certain sectors and have taken their toll on businesses’ ability to supply products to customers, driving up prices.

But the fastest way to drive up prices — in every industry, across an entire country, and the only proven model for creating runaway hyperinflation — is to increase demand by creating more money. And the printing presses have been busy (figuratively speaking, most changes to the money supply are done so digitally by the Federal Reserve). The total amount of money in circulation in the U.S. increased nearly 40 percent over the past year and a half, from March 2020 to September 2021. The amount of money in circulation has doubled in the past seven years.

Once again, basic economics tells us that when the amount of money in circulation increases, doubling in seven years, for example, the only likely outcomes are an increase in prices and/or an increase in output. With output constrained due to various market and government forces, the natural result is that more printed money becomes higher prices.

What do we do from here?

Economists suggest that annual inflation around 2 or 3 % is healthy. The hope is that pandemic-induced supply issues will fade, increasing production and bringing down prices. If inflation persists, look for the Federal Reserve to slow the growth of the Money Supply and increase interest rates to slow demand.

Adam Hoffer is the director of the Menard Family Initiative and an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

