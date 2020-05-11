Olivia Herken: $6.5 million more for wastewater facility updates, crime down in 2019

City officials met virtually again last week, filing ordinances, rezonings and various other legislation, still finding normalcy in a time that feels anything but.
Committees discussed a wide range of things — including COVID-19-related legislation — but other topics like development projects, budget reports and more were on agendas.
Wastewater project gets more funding
The project to update the city’s wastewater treatment facility could now be up to $62 million, after a committee approved an additional $6.5 million last week.
The updates to the facility are largely in an attempt to comply with a new state mandate and almost completely reduce the plant’s phosphorus pollution. The city reported last year that La Crosse’s facility was the largest point source of phosphorus pollution to the Mississippi River in Wisconsin.
The updated plan breaks down how the $62 million will be spent, with about $10 million dedicated to reducing the phosphorus pollution and $7.5 million to to improve the facility’s energy efficiency.
The additional funding, which will need final approval from council this week, will aim to make the facility more sustainable and reduce the odor from the plant.
With the new plan, the typical quarterly residential bill will increase to $45.25, the city estimates.
Crime trend downward
The La Crosse Police Department released its annual report for 2019 last week, highlighting statistics and initiatives from last year.
The department was recognized nationally for its domestic-abuse program, DART, and took a particular focus on mental health in 2019, dedicating training and hours to educating its staff on mental health within the department and the community.
According to the report, last year all sworn members of the department were trained in Mental Health First Aid, and at least 20% of the department was certified in Crisis Intervention Training.
The approved operating budget for the department increased about $175,000 in 2019, with more dollars dedicated to salaries and overtime.
The department used $451,960 in overtime in 2019, well-exceeding its budgeted amount for $260,000. The report stated that some of its overtime pay was funded through grants or private security for events.
A breakdown of overtime spending showed that much of it was for training, meetings and staff shortages, but about $90,000 was dedicated to working Oktoberfest.
The report also indicated that crime generally declined in the city in 2019.
A total of 9,975 persons were arrested and charged in 2019, which was down from the 10,575 in 2018, after the downward trend the city’s crime rates have been on since at least 2015.
Reports of theft and larceny were down for the year, as were drug and narcotic offenses, with just 879 arrests compared to the 1,124 in 2018.
Parking citations continue to climb in the city though, with 53,183 tickets handed out last year.
What’s next for Rose Street?
Last week, the city also considered two development plans for Rose Street, but had to weed through neighborhood disdain for the projects.
Two separate projects — a mixed-use apartment complex and a family museum — both came attached with letters of disapproval from several neighbors. Only one of them passed.
The family historical museum, proposed for 303 Rose St., was denied by the City Plan Commission, though staff recommended its approval, saying it was consistent with the plan for the area, and was a unique cultural opportunity for the city.
The applicant’s plan for the museum was a dream to create a space that honored the heritage of a La Crosse family whose ancestors hailed from Southeast Asia and settled in the area.
But neighbors opposed the plans, citing they weren’t interested in rezoning their neighborhood from single family to commercial use, though commercial lots already exist on that block, according to staff reports.
“Would the mayor like this crap in his neighborhood?,” one neighbor wrote, adding, “What the hell is next? If someone wanted a pet cemetery in the middle of our neighborhood would you think that was OK?”
“I don’t see any reason to approve this,” Barb Janssen said, who represents the neighborhood on the Common Council, adding that there were a lot of “red flags,” and that the community seemed to be against it.
The rezoning for the museum was denied by the committee, with members citing that there weren’t enough details for a sustainable plan just yet.
The other development plan for the North Side street was met with similar criticism, many of the same neighbors continuing their worries about changing the landscape of the single-family neighborhood.
The developers hoped to get a rezoning passed for both 213 and 207 Rose St., where any structures would be demolished and the lots combined to use for a new apartment complex with a commercial unit on the first floor.
But officials were concerned that not many details were provided for the plan.
“I’m just really disappointed about the level of details you submitted,” said Council Member Jessica Olson, who said it looked like the developers simply snapped a photo of other apartment complexes around the city and submitted it.
The developers stated that they hoped to mimic the Camp 20 apartments on La Crosse’s North Side, and said that they were waiting to develop a more detailed plan until rezoning was passed.
The Judiciary & Administration Committee did pass the rezoning.
Both plans come as La Crosse’s North Side still struggles with development — most lots need to be filled and raised out of the floodplain, many residents deal with high groundwater issues, condemned buildings scatter the neighborhoods, and city officials remain unsure what can come next for the area.
Things to keep an eye on
La Crosse’s Common Council will meet Thursday — virtually, again — to finalize these plans and more.
A major project to watch will be the final approval on rezoning a lot on the corner of Lang Drive and St. Andrews Street for the hopeful new STAR Center.
And the Board of Park Commissioners will meet next week, its first public meeting in several weeks. Its agenda is not released yet, but parks are set to open soon across the city, and the controversial Grandad Bluff trail is set to start construction this month.
