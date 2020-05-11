Olivia Herken: $6.5 million more for wastewater facility updates, crime down in 2019

But neighbors opposed the plans, citing they weren’t interested in rezoning their neighborhood from single family to commercial use, though commercial lots already exist on that block, according to staff reports.

“Would the mayor like this crap in his neighborhood?,” one neighbor wrote, adding, “What the hell is next? If someone wanted a pet cemetery in the middle of our neighborhood would you think that was OK?”

“I don’t see any reason to approve this,” Barb Janssen said, who represents the neighborhood on the Common Council, adding that there were a lot of “red flags,” and that the community seemed to be against it.

The rezoning for the museum was denied by the committee, with members citing that there weren’t enough details for a sustainable plan just yet.

The other development plan for the North Side street was met with similar criticism, many of the same neighbors continuing their worries about changing the landscape of the single-family neighborhood.

The developers hoped to get a rezoning passed for both 213 and 207 Rose St., where any structures would be demolished and the lots combined to use for a new apartment complex with a commercial unit on the first floor.