Olivia Herken: City hosting virtual meetings this week after hiatus

According to the documents, though, the planning staff is recommending to deny the permit, stating the group doesn’t have a clear plan for the property, especially because it resides in the floodplain, and say an additional parking lot for the business is unneeded.

The committee will also see the first plans for the Nutbush City Limits restaurant, which true to its name, sits on the border of La Crosse and Onalaska.

The current building, that resides in a floodplain, is set to be demolished with plans to resurrect a new one at higher ground — which happens to be just across the border into Onalaska. The city planning staff has recommended approving the application.

After the planning committee convenes its 15 minutes, the J&A committee will review an application from a company looking to commission peddle taverns throughout the city from April through December. But with the current pandemic conditions, it’s hard to say how the discussion will go.

The F&P committee will be up next and will vote on a nearly $20,000 software update that would help the city connect remotely, specifically during these times.