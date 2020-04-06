Olivia Herken: City hosting virtual meetings this week after hiatus

After two weeks of City Hall coming to a steady halt, essential meetings will relaunch this week, this time with consolidated, virtual adaptations.
This week, four major meetings that usually take place over a course of two-weeks, will be consolidated into a nearly two-hour, one-night event, with virtual viewing and listening for the public.
Starting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the City Plan Commission, the Judiciary & Administration Committee, the Finance & Personnel Committee and the Common Council all will meet at City Hall to take up issues.
Committees members will attend in person as their health allows, and each committee is scheduled for just 15 minutes leading up to City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
But the public’s role will change slightly, giving audiences a chance to view at home through a conference call or live stream video. But, if they’d like to speak on an issue, they have to either submit a written comment before the meeting or speak in person.
Kicking off the Thursday night meeting mash, the planning committee will meet, and tackle a number of different re-zoning issues and permits.
It will hear from the owners of Genzie’s Gameday Pub on the North Side who are looking to tear down a home on Kane Street that resides in the floodplain and has been vacant for around four years, according to the application. The tavern’s owners hope to turn it into a parking lot for its business and upgrade an existing workshop on the lot.
According to the documents, though, the planning staff is recommending to deny the permit, stating the group doesn’t have a clear plan for the property, especially because it resides in the floodplain, and say an additional parking lot for the business is unneeded.
The committee will also see the first plans for the Nutbush City Limits restaurant, which true to its name, sits on the border of La Crosse and Onalaska.
The current building, that resides in a floodplain, is set to be demolished with plans to resurrect a new one at higher ground — which happens to be just across the border into Onalaska. The city planning staff has recommended approving the application.
After the planning committee convenes its 15 minutes, the J&A committee will review an application from a company looking to commission peddle taverns throughout the city from April through December. But with the current pandemic conditions, it’s hard to say how the discussion will go.
The F&P committee will be up next and will vote on a nearly $20,000 software update that would help the city connect remotely, specifically during these times.
It also will look at moving dollars around for the pandemic emergency conditions, including moving unused funds from last year’s budget to 2020, and freeing up $138,076 in its 2020 reserves to use for COVID-19 needs.
Looking ahead, the Board of Park Commissioners is expected to meet next week as well, and a big agenda item will be the approval of several “victory gardens” that the planning department hopes to construct.
As meetings start to kick back up this week, it’s an important reminder that through all of this chaos, regular, sometimes seemingly mundane events are still happening. The world is still turning, even if it feels like we’ve all come to a full halt. Parking lots are still looking to be built, businesses are still trying to grow, peddle taverns still hope to cruise through the downtown streets this summer.
I know as a local government reporter who has been faithfully perched at her desk in her bedroom the past two weeks fielding story after story honed-in on a global pandemic that has rocked us all, it will be a nice change of pace to get back to some normalcy of rezoning and conditional-use permits and budgets — even if only for just one Thursday evening.
And maybe, as we watch our local leaders sit with major decisions in their hands — sometimes fumbling, sometimes getting it just right — it has shown us that staying civically engaged, even if it is just tuning into a meeting’s live stream, may be as important as ever.
