Olivia Herken: Giving back to community imperative for mental health during pandemic

We planted maybe 50 plants while others busily did the same, all while never touching the same tools and staying safely apart from each other on either side of the row of plants.

As we dug and planted, we would glance at each other over our masks, and eventually we started to chat. At first it was difficult, hearing each other’s muffled voices through the cloth masks. But to see another person and talk with them was worth all of this hassle.

Debbie told me how she was feeling during all of this. She lives in the independent living space of a local aging care facility, and said she was really starting to feel the weight of it all. She told me what it was like to see her neighbors in the non-independent wing of her facility visit with family through windows as she was allowed to come and go freely.

She also told me what it was like engaging in conversations about the pandemic and the politics of it all on social media. Many of her opinions were instantly met with nasty responses, and she wasn’t alone, she reported.

These were conversations I had been having with people through video chats, texts and messages, but being able to see the emotion in person was more powerful than I remember.