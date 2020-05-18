Olivia Herken: Giving back to community imperative for mental health during pandemic

For the past five Fridays I’ve had the day off.
It’s not because I’ve asked to have an extra day added to my weekend, but because our staff at the Tribune has been told we would need to take 10 furlough days to help offset financial losses from the pandemic.
So while it has been a bit challenging to get to all of the stories we need written right now with one less day in the week, having an extra day to myself has been pretty nice. And every week I’ve been looking forward to what activities I’d fill the day up with.
So when Jason Gilman, La Crosse’s city planner, included me in an email last week looking for volunteers to work in the city’s victory gardens, and it happened to fall on a Friday, I jumped at the opportunity.
See, with all of these Fridays, I’ve found plenty to keep me busy at home.
I’ve worked in my own flower beds at my little rental apartment, walked my dog all over the streets of the city, binge-watched shows and rom-com trilogies (“Bridget Jones’s Diary,” specifically), bugged most of my family over Facetime, read a few books, played the buzzed-about Animal Crossing game on my Nintendo Switch, taken more walks with my dog, finished several puzzles, tried some new baking recipes and reorganized my furniture too many times to count.
But there was always something missing from those events: other people.
And that makes sense. We shouldn’t be mingling and socializing with those who aren’t in our household right now. Even though the Supreme Court of Wisconsin decided that Safer at Home orders were a bit of a stretch, health departments across the state are still advising that you stay home as often as you can and physically distance yourself from those you don’t live with.
Still, not talking to another person for weeks-on-weeks can take a toll on a person’s mental health.
When I showed up to the gardens on the bluff-side of City Hall last Friday wearing my mask, I was happy to see everyone else was wearing theirs, too. And right away we got to work.
I teamed up with a woman named Debbie. She used a spade to dig holes along the plotted earth while I plopped starter plants of cabbage and broccoli into them and recovered them with the dirt.
We planted maybe 50 plants while others busily did the same, all while never touching the same tools and staying safely apart from each other on either side of the row of plants.
As we dug and planted, we would glance at each other over our masks, and eventually we started to chat. At first it was difficult, hearing each other’s muffled voices through the cloth masks. But to see another person and talk with them was worth all of this hassle.
Debbie told me how she was feeling during all of this. She lives in the independent living space of a local aging care facility, and said she was really starting to feel the weight of it all. She told me what it was like to see her neighbors in the non-independent wing of her facility visit with family through windows as she was allowed to come and go freely.
She also told me what it was like engaging in conversations about the pandemic and the politics of it all on social media. Many of her opinions were instantly met with nasty responses, and she wasn’t alone, she reported.
These were conversations I had been having with people through video chats, texts and messages, but being able to see the emotion in person was more powerful than I remember.
Even through a mask, to see the way her head hung low when she talked about her neighbors, or the way her eyebrows scrunched up when she remembered someone online telling her to shut up — and not politely — about her comments, or the way she responded with laughter when we joked about digging up hidden treasure in the gardens, was enough to set the conversation apart.
It was therapeutic for me. And I get that volunteering like this might not be possible for everyone who’s self-isolating right now. Mental illness is a tricky thing that might be limiting some of us to certain tasks, and that’s OK.
I myself have dealt with bad bouts of depression and anxiety, especially now as I’m stuck at home with my own thoughts. And there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but I’m fortunate enough to know that being outside in nature can help me, personally.
I grew up just down the road from the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in La Farge, and spent hundreds of hours hiking and biking through the trails with my best friends, skipping rocks across the river and watching birds and other wildlife flutter around me.
And earlier this month, I told you about the health issues my mother has dealt with all my life. Some of our best memories together are in a garden or a flower bed.
I can still remember my first crops in our small garden growing up — carrots and strawberries. I would sit in the dirt pulling up weeds around them, sometimes impatiently pulling up a carrot a little too prematurely, as my mom tended to the rest of the more sophisticated plants.
So though my contact with my family and friends has been limited to laptop screens and waves through windows, this was a way to feel like we were maybe still spending a spring afternoon together.
And of course, the bottom line is that this was a way to help the community.
I’m new-ish to the city (La Farge was just a quick 45-minute trip to the city for shopping and movies), and though young adults sometimes get a bad rap for not being involved, I’ve been really feeling the itch to help out in whatever way I can right now.
Maybe it’s my unique career, where I’m constantly telling stories about what the city needs and what the community is struggling with. But particularly now, I’ve wanted to make sure I can help in some way. These gardens will help with food insecurities that are likely to mount as the community continues to battle the virus.
I’ve seen other ways to help that are both gratifying and safe, too, like donating to food pantries, or ordering fundraiser meals that help local organizations. I even cut out little hearts and strung them in my window for folks who are walking past my house, and I’ve just been invited to a Facebook group where women leave a surprise gift basket with wine and goodies on each other’s doorsteps that I might try.
These times have really created a disconnect. And right, we are the most connected we’ve ever been thanks to the internet. But I mean a proper connection, where you can experience emotions with another human being, even if for a moment.
And maybe gardening isn’t your scene, or you have to be stricter about who you interact with. Maybe writing letters to friends and family can be the support you can give to someone. Maybe creating funny Tik-Tok content is what you have to offer to society right now. Maybe just taking care of yourself while you’re stuck at home can be the good deed. It’s whatever it needs to look like for you, and nothing else.
But whatever it is, you should do it.
When I woke up on Friday morning, I actually almost didn’t go to the garden. I felt nervous to be around other people, or to maybe not be as equipped to garden as others, and I even felt kind of self-conscious in my mask. But I’m glad I went.
Once we finished planting, which only took about 45 minutes, I overheard one person chatting with a friend who also had coincidentally volunteered in the garden that day.
“Do you want to maybe take a walk by the river?” one asked.
“Yeah that would be great, we haven’t caught up in forever,” the other responded.
They made their way through downtown to the riverfront, six-feet apart, wearing their masks, and I could tell that they were grateful that they gave back to the community that morning — but also that they reconnected after all this time.
Dewey’s Side Street Saloon
Debo’s Vintage Emporium
Washburn Community Garden
Logan High School
Golf courses open
Weigent Park
AmeriCorps
Food Drive Fridays underway
Jackson Plaza
Cameron Park
King Gambrinus
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
Mayo Health System
RSVP volunteers make face masks
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Jen Rombalski
Warming Center meals
Trane. Co.
Rudy's Drive-In
Online art classes
Essential electricity
Crafting at home
Downtown La Crosse
Blood drive
UW-La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
La Crosse County Administrative Center
COVID-19 testing
La Crosse Library
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday
-
Olivia Herken: Giving back to community imperative for mental health during pandemic
-
Updated
Evers administration announces $75 million small business grant program
- 76 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.