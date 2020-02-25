Olivia Herken: Major development projects moving forward, sewer utility facing disposal issues

The La Crosse wastewater facility had a challenging 2019, it was reported at Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting.
A wet 2019 limited where treated waste could be disposed, and some of it was compacted and hauled to landfills, costing two to three times more than normal disposal costs.
The sewer utility’s past contract with disposal company Synagro ended in December, so city leaders are looking to “think outside the box” and contract year-by-year with different groups to find new solutions until 2025, when the city’s new $55 million expansion project is complete, allowing for more storage space.
Making progress
The North Hall of the La Crosse Center will come down Sunday after the MOSES Organic Farming Conference, one of the center’s largest events, clears out. This keeps the project right on schedule. The rebuilding of North Hall is set to begin in March.
Later this week, the Redevelopment Authority will iron out details for the River Point District, such as budgets, right-of-ways for construction and an introduction of investors. This is the area formerly knows as Riverside North. The city also will finalize details for a possible soil study for the River Point, which is estimated to cost anywhere from $7,000 to $14,000.
The River Point District is still in early stages of development, but there are plans for it to be a waterfront mixed-use space that will serve as a gateway between downtown and La Crosse’s North Side.
Parks and Rec
Last week, the Board of Park Commissioners approved eight locations for a bike-share program spanning downtown La Crosse. More details are being ironed out about the program and will be released later this week.
The Parks Department also honored Kevin Carroll last week as its Youth Sports Coach of the Year. Carol, or “Kootch,” as he’s often called, has been a youth sports coach with the city for more than 40 years. At the ceremony, he called it “the best job he’s ever had.”
Elections
La Crosse County had an 18% voter turnout last week for spring primaries, a 3% increase from the 2016 races.
The race for Onalaska Mayor was narrowed down to incumbent Kim Smith and Onalaska native Terry Bauer. Across the state, voters chose liberal-backed Jill Karofsky to challenge incumbent and conservative-backed Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
These races will be decided April 7, when Wisconsinites also will vote for their Democratic presidential candidate. President Donald Trump is the only Republican on the ballot.
It’s expected that the particularly crowded candidate field for Democratic presidential nominee will be narrowed significantly by then, as 30 other states face primaries before the Dairy State. In 2016 the state had just three candidates on the primary ballot.