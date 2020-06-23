Olivia Herken: possible local cannabis reform, COVID-19 relief for city elections operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's a look at some major projects crossing city official's desks in the coming weeks:

Cannabis reform

A new proposal could reduce fines of possessing up to 25 grams of cannabis to only $1 in La Crosse.

The resolution, produced by La Crosse City Council member Roger Christians, would loosen rules on possessing cannabis in the city.

Currently a fine of $1 is reserved for possession of up to just seven grams of the substance, and would be considered a municipal offense. Anything over that limit could be a criminal misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time.

The resolution will head to the Judiciary & Administration Committee on June 30 to seek approval.

Plea for sustainable rail system

City officials are hoping that state leaders can help the area electrify its portion of the Northern Corridor rail line with a new resolution.

The action of support would urge Gov. Tony Evers and the owner of the rail line to begin discussion on electrification of the system, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, the BNSF Northern and Canadian Pacific lines passing through La Crosse.