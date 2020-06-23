Olivia Herken: possible local cannabis reform, COVID-19 relief for city elections operations

Here's a look at some major projects crossing city official's desks in the coming weeks:
Cannabis reform
A new proposal could reduce fines of possessing up to 25 grams of cannabis to only $1 in La Crosse.
The resolution, produced by La Crosse City Council member Roger Christians, would loosen rules on possessing cannabis in the city.
Currently a fine of $1 is reserved for possession of up to just seven grams of the substance, and would be considered a municipal offense. Anything over that limit could be a criminal misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time.
The resolution will head to the Judiciary & Administration Committee on June 30 to seek approval.
Plea for sustainable rail system
City officials are hoping that state leaders can help the area electrify its portion of the Northern Corridor rail line with a new resolution.
The action of support would urge Gov. Tony Evers and the owner of the rail line to begin discussion on electrification of the system, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, the BNSF Northern and Canadian Pacific lines passing through La Crosse.
In the resolution, officials cite that the push would help the city reach its goal to use 100% renewable energy by 2050, could be economically beneficial, and help shipping and traveling by train become safer.
If approved, the city would request a feasibility study from the state and railway owners.
The move was previously referred by city council earlier in June, and will be back on the desks of the Judiciary & Administration committee on June 30.
More COVID relief
The city of La Crosse continues to wage a war against the conditions that COVID-19 has brought with it, especially economic ones.
But officials continue to seek help from state and federal funds.
The city clerk's office could receive funding for the upcoming elections in the fall through CARES Act funding the Wisconsin Elections Commission received.
Each municipality could receive a base $200,and additional $1.10 per every registered voter. For Wisconsin's April 7 election, there were 30,727 registered voters in the city of La Crosse.
The grant could be used for extra spending caused by the pandemic, like supplies for mail-in ballots, additional cleaning supplies, leasing for larger spaces and extra staffing.
Officials are also set to approve federally-funded $1,766,727 grant for the La Crosse Regional Airport in the wake of COVID-19.
The grant, funded through the CARES Act, would help the airport adapt to new challenges brought on by the pandemic. The city has until July 15 to approve the funding.
The airport's business was last reported to be down about 90%, which includes flight traffic and concessions.
