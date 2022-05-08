Olivia Herken: The homesickness of losing your mom

I read once that when little kids complain of stomach aches, it can sometimes be a sign of anxiety. That churning, uncomfortable feeling that you get when you’re in an unfamiliar place for too long.

When I was in the first grade, I remember feeling this way one day around the middle of the morning. I told my teacher that my stomach hurt. She felt my forehead and noticed no fever, but I was adamant that I was sick.

My mom came to pick me up with a skeptic look in her eye.

When we got home she asked me if I wanted to lie down on the couch, but I instead asked if I could get on the computer and play a game on Nickelodeon about Oswald, an octopus that works at a cafe.

My mom then made me my favorite sandwich: white bread with cheese, bologna, mayo and a mustard smiley cut into two triangles.

I ate the sandwich at the computer desk as my mom went about her day, tidying the house and tending to her plants with the familiar sound of her daytime shows playing in the background.

My stomach ache started to subside and I asked my mom if I could go back to school. She smiled and brought me back. It took some explaining to my classmates why I had gotten to leave for an hour and return, but I knew it was about more than just being hungry.

I miss those days of being cured by the comfort of her home. My mom died on March 2 after a very long battle with congestive heart failure. We spent several long weeks in the hospital and a few unbearable days with the knowledge that we were losing her. When the time came, my three siblings and I had the gift of being with her when she passed.

Most of my life I knew the time with my mom was borrowed, and I thought I was prepared for the way I would feel after she died. But there are new feelings, emotions, challenges that are inexplicable, ones no one could know until they themselves face them.

Since the day she died, I have felt those knots in my gut. Those sour twists in your stomach you got as a kid when it’s time to go to sleep at a slumber party.

These are feelings you don’t expect to feel at 25-years-old, but there I was feeling like my stomach might wring itself out in the produce section comparing cantaloupes. I feel it at the office. At my yoga studio in the final resting pose as the room is silent. When I’m making dinner. When I’m having drinks with friends and I can sense no one knows the size of the boulder that is sitting on my chest at that exact moment.

Losing your mom is not unique — we will all lose ours at some point.

But unlike other loss, losing a mother is a deep rearranging. It’s as if a twister has picked up your entire house and turned it upside down with the windows open. And then you have to live there, among the piles of picture frames and furniture that will never be in quite the same place again.

And I’ve now seen firsthand how little patience there is in this world while the resettling happens.

I’ve been surprised by how seldom people want to talk about grief and death. I’ll admit that I’ve felt angry and frustrated over the weeks by how many people tip-toe around the subject even while I’m sure they can feel the pain radiating off of me.

Maybe this is different for others who have experienced loss, but I want to talk. We can talk about those days in the hospital, or we can talk about the flowers my mom loved the most. We can talk about what’s going on with you, or a new show you recommend, politics, or the upcoming new Harry Styles album. There are no limits to the variety of topics I’ll talk about right now — because grief, I’ve learned, is a lonely journey that I think will last a lifetime.

Something that my aunt, who herself has dealt with great loss in her life, recently told me has really stuck with me, that when someone talks to us about the people we are grieving, it honors that loss.

My advice is: Don’t ever stop asking the people in your life who have faced loss how they are doing. Don’t ever stop checking in on them.

Do what you would do for someone who’s far away from home.

I can’t go to my mom’s house and have that sandwich with the mustard smiley again. But I can call up a friend and ask them how they’re doing and what they’re having for lunch — and maybe offer them one of my mom’s recipes to try.

Author’s note: The amount of support and outpouring of love I have felt from readers and the community has been very heartwarming, and I’m truly grateful. My mom was my biggest fan, and I appreciate everyone’s patience with my writing as I navigate this great loss.

