Olivia Herken: Virus can profoundly affect those who don't test positive, too

By now, the virus has reached everybody.
It’s likely not through a personal diagnosis. It might be, or it might be through job loss, child care issues, lost income, self isolating with a mental illness, food insecurities, trouble sleeping.
It’s already reached me.
My family has always known health worries. We’ve always been acutely aware that our mom was more at risk than others if she even caught a common cold, let alone a rapidly growing, novel respiratory virus.
For most of my 23½ years, my mom has been sick. When I was just a toddler, she got sick with cancer. The radiation treatment weakened her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery when I was 10, the second when I was 21.
We almost lost her with the second one.
My mother, who was 52 at the time, spent months in the hospital. She went back and forth through the ICU, had a stint in a nursing home after fracturing her back by sitting in a hospital bed for weeks, switched rooms and nurses and floors and wings, gave us one really big scare, and had to be put on a ventilator twice before we finally brought her home for good.
For me, as a reporter, it’s been hard to write and read about ventilators and hospitals and procedures and nursing homes and ICUs. It’s brought a lot of past trauma to the surface, a lot of reworry. A lot of anxiety realizing that so many people are now experiencing what just a few unlucky ones had before.
I remember one of her stints in the ICU, the bad one, we were taking shifts sleeping next to her while she was on a ventilator.
I started feeling ill in the middle of the night during my shift, feverish and a sore throat. I had gotten strep throat from the kids I was nannying. My siblings sent me home immediately, and I remember crying at home because I thought I might have given it to my mom and killed her.
Since that procedure, even before the pandemic, her doctors warned that another procedure, another hospital stay, another infection could be it for her. It became clear to us kids really quickly that this virus was added to that list.
Just the other day, she fell and hurt her knee. It’s been swollen and painful ever since then. But we’re afraid for her to go in. She’s also on blood thinners and is prone to relentless nosebleeds, sometimes sending her into urgent care to receive a rhino rocket. And she needs her INR checked at least monthly to constantly adjust the warfarin dosage.
In just the past few weeks, it’s settled in for us that even an unrelated hospital trip — not to be tested for COVID-19 — could be life-threatening for our mom.
So she’s quarantined, which is hard for her. She lives alone in a one-bedroom apartment, and her usual social interaction is through watching my nephews each day. She halted that all nearly a month ago and hasn’t seen a person since, except through her porch sliding door.
She orders her groceries through delivery and takes everything out carefully and washes it. She tries to go on short walks but is uncertain about even that. She keeps busy with puzzles and cooking and plants and TV, but it’s still hard to be alone.
My dad is also on a more severe lockdown than most.
He was diagnosed with COPD a few years ago. It has gotten rapidly worse in the past year or two, and his lung function is just depleted. Sometimes just walking across the room wears him out, and he carries oxygen with him almost everywhere these days.
The other day I called my oldest sister and told her that I was having the looming realization that it might be months before we see either of our parents face-to-face.
That sister is also nine months pregnant with her fourth child, a baby girl.
She said she’s had to realize that the baby’s grandparents won’t be able to see her once she’s born. She doesn’t know when they’ll all be able to meet.
And her delivery has been even more stressful to plan. Her husband works for their city clerk’s office and has had to report for the election and canvassing afterward. If he can’t be entirely self-isolated for two weeks before the delivery, or is showing any symptoms at all, he can’t be with her.
She’ll need to wear a mask while delivering, and has been told that if she shows any signs of the virus, she’ll be taken to Madison by ambulance to deliver instead.
All of my siblings and I have spent the past few days making makeshift plans for if someone gets sick. For if my sister goes into labor now, or tomorrow, or next month or when do we get my mom to the hospital, how bad do things need to get, which one of us goes first?
We all live in different corners of the state and are going to have to make last-second decisions based on who’s been quarantining best or if anyone’s showing any symptoms. We have bags packed by the door and full tanks just in case.
Life has just all of a sudden gotten so messy, and we’re all really just playing it by ear. By the time you’re reading this, we may have had to already execute whatever frenzied 11th-hour plan we had to come up with.
This spring won’t look the same for me.
I won’t be able to go to a greenhouse with my mom, or grill out with my dad, things I already worry about not having enough time to do.
I won’t go canoeing down the Kickapoo River with my siblings, or maybe even meet my niece when she’s born. Maybe Thanksgiving and Christmas will be different this year, too. Or next year’s?
And I’ll be constantly panged with worry.
My point is, this is rearranging all of our lives entirely. And it should.
Some of the responses I’ve seen to the shutdowns, the masks, the restrictions, have startled me. That this is all one big overreaction. The protesters. The irate on Facebook. I remind myself that it just probably hasn’t reached them yet.
This virus is going to look like positive test results and death tolls. It will. But don’t think it has to get to that to shake up your life entirely, for you to take this seriously, and make plans you don’t know how to make, and never thought you’d need to.
But waiting until it reaches you could mean life or death for some.
That’s why we didn’t wait. We told each other, we’ll see you soon, but not now.
Olivia Herken is a reporter for the La Crosse Tribune.
