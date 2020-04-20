Olivia Herken: Virus can profoundly affect those who don't test positive, too

She’ll need to wear a mask while delivering, and has been told that if she shows any signs of the virus, she’ll be taken to Madison by ambulance to deliver instead.

All of my siblings and I have spent the past few days making makeshift plans for if someone gets sick. For if my sister goes into labor now, or tomorrow, or next month or when do we get my mom to the hospital, how bad do things need to get, which one of us goes first?

We all live in different corners of the state and are going to have to make last-second decisions based on who’s been quarantining best or if anyone’s showing any symptoms. We have bags packed by the door and full tanks just in case.

Life has just all of a sudden gotten so messy, and we’re all really just playing it by ear. By the time you’re reading this, we may have had to already execute whatever frenzied 11th-hour plan we had to come up with.

This spring won’t look the same for me.

I won’t be able to go to a greenhouse with my mom, or grill out with my dad, things I already worry about not having enough time to do.