Olivia Herken: Where does local government fit in a global pandemic?

It seems like the world has just hit pause, all around us.
But a lot of people can’t hit pause: nurses, doctors, firefighters, factory workers, utility workers like the ones who are fixing a sewer main break on La Crosse’s South Side, postal workers, those in the military — and even us reporters in the newsroom — all can’t hit pause. And many more.
But what happens to local government during a global pandemic?
While state and federal leaders put heads together and close schools, limit crowds to no more than 10 to 50 people, send non-essential people home to work, and close our borders: Where does that leave the folks at City Hall?
This week, La Crosse’s officials are expected to begin to make those decisions.
“We know we have to sort out really quickly the early absentee voting on Monday,” said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, who was part of a closed, emergency management meeting Monday afternoon, where they laid out all of the remaining questions they have as a city.
Early voting does open in La Crosse on Monday, March 23. The state’s primary is April 7.
In Ohio, its governor made an 11th-hour call on Monday evening to postpone the state’s primary and close the polls, leaving voters confused on what to do.
Polls remained open in three other states, but some of them cited losing hundreds of poll workers at the last minute. Others marked safe distances between voters and workers with tape on the floor.
Right now, Wisconsin officials aren’t ready to make that type of call, and instead are urging voters to take advantage of early voting. Which is admittedly, a bit of a complicated process.
Voters can vote early by mail any time, as long as they mail ballots in time that it gets to their respective clerk’s office by the time polls close on election day.
In each municipality, you can vote in-person at your clerk’s office until April 3, but when that type of early voting begins is different for each municipality. Onalaska started on Monday, and La Crosse starts next week.
And all voters need to be registered online by March 18 to be able to vote early by mail-in ballot.
City officials are also looking at limiting City Hall hours and have already cancelled certain non-essential meetings that draw large crowds, like the Board of Parks Commissioners meeting which was cancelled for Thursday, and they will follow suit with the state mandate to close all bars and restaurants on Tuesday night.
“I think it’s something that we all need, and we’re all paying attention to” Kabat said, mentioning he saw how busy downtown La Crosse was this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. “We want to try and help with that whole social distancing thing.”
In the meantime, the city hopes people will utilize its website, social media sites or call City Hall for the help they need. You can pay tickets, bills and find frequently asked questions on the city’s website.
But it’s clear that all of these pauses that we’re being asked to take in the coming days and weeks will be unprecedented, and that everybody has a role to play — every level of government and every member of a community, even you and me.