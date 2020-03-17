Olivia Herken: Where does local government fit in a global pandemic?

In each municipality, you can vote in-person at your clerk’s office until April 3, but when that type of early voting begins is different for each municipality. Onalaska started on Monday, and La Crosse starts next week.

And all voters need to be registered online by March 18 to be able to vote early by mail-in ballot.

City officials are also looking at limiting City Hall hours and have already cancelled certain non-essential meetings that draw large crowds, like the Board of Parks Commissioners meeting which was cancelled for Thursday, and they will follow suit with the state mandate to close all bars and restaurants on Tuesday night.

“I think it’s something that we all need, and we’re all paying attention to” Kabat said, mentioning he saw how busy downtown La Crosse was this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. “We want to try and help with that whole social distancing thing.”