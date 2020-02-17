Olivia Herken: 2020 Wisconsin elections kick off this week

Kelly, a conservative-backed justice will seek re-election against two liberal-backed candidates, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can register same-day at the polls with a valid photo ID and proof of residence, such as a billing statement or lease.

Food desert in Washburn

The city of La Crosse is eyeing a new ethnic grocery store for the Washburn neighborhood, moving forward with plans for the empty lot at Jackson and Seventh streets.

The preliminary plan, a combined effort between LADCO and a community member, Kalyan Kolouju, would include an Indian grocery store on the street level with apartments above it. The biggest hurdle the plan faces is a parking need, and the group is looking at underground or purchasing an adjacent lot.

The grocery store would fill a fresh foods need for the neighborhood, currently indicated as a food desert by the USDA because of the resident’s inability to access the closest grocery stores.

In case you missed it

Last week, city council moved forward with the rezoning of the 29th Street access points for Grandma’s Gateway, and signing a lease for a new senior center at the LaCrosse Footwear building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.