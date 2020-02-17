Olivia Herken: 2020 Wisconsin elections kick off this week

Wisconsin begins another important election year this week, with local primaries on Tuesday.
In the La Crosse area, no county board races will see a primary, but Onalaska residents will narrow the field for mayor.
Running are incumbent Kim Smith, who took over the seat upon former Mayor Joe Chilsen’s resignation in December, and two longtime Onalaska residents, Terry Bayer and Jim Binash.
Binash most recently ran for re-election in 2019 for District 1 of the La Crosse County Board, losing by just seven votes. Bauer has been heavily involved in the community, spearheading the Riverside Park bandstand renovations in La Crosse.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will also be on the ballot for Wisconsinites, as incumbent Daniel Kelly’s current term comes to an end.
Kelly, a conservative-backed justice will seek re-election against two liberal-backed candidates, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can register same-day at the polls with a valid photo ID and proof of residence, such as a billing statement or lease.
Food desert in Washburn
The city of La Crosse is eyeing a new ethnic grocery store for the Washburn neighborhood, moving forward with plans for the empty lot at Jackson and Seventh streets.
The preliminary plan, a combined effort between LADCO and a community member, Kalyan Kolouju, would include an Indian grocery store on the street level with apartments above it. The biggest hurdle the plan faces is a parking need, and the group is looking at underground or purchasing an adjacent lot.
The grocery store would fill a fresh foods need for the neighborhood, currently indicated as a food desert by the USDA because of the resident’s inability to access the closest grocery stores.
Last week, city council moved forward with the rezoning of the 29th Street access points for Grandma’s Gateway, and signing a lease for a new senior center at the LaCrosse Footwear building.