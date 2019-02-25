I was bringing my first load of TMR -- total mixed ration -- up to the milk pens and noticed 200 to 300 cowbirds roosting in a tree north of our buildings. As I turned the tractor and mixer around after laying down TMR for the first couple pens, I saw that the flock of birds I had seen in the tree was feeding on the TMR.
As much as I dislike those birds potentially spreading disease to our cows, I couldn’t help but think how cold and hungry they must be. Over the years, we’ve seen wild animals surviving in the frigid cold and deep snow, as we have this year. Sometimes what you see them do to survive is hard to believe.
Probably the most unusual instances have been with deer in the coldest part of winter, when the snow is deep. Survival when food is more and more scarce is difficult. This is where we come in. We have tons of all sorts of feeds, not covered with snow, in our feed area.
Years ago we built a deer fence around our feed storage area to keep the deer out. It wasn’t the amount of feed they ate that bothered us; it was that the deer walked on the feed piles and their hooves punctured the plastic covers, exposing the feed to oxygen and allowing the feed to mold.
We built the fence, but it didn’t solve all the problems.
One of the most memorable experiences I can recall was with a doe at 6 a.m., when I was mixing feed. I had mixed the first load of TMR and was driving up to the barns to deliver it. The gates next to the buildings were shut. The snow was deep as it is now. It was minus-20 degrees. There was a doe standing outside the gates, waiting for me to open them. She was hungry and she knew where the feed was.
I pulled up to the closed gates and got down from the tractor to open them. She stood there stomping her front foot and snorting within 10 feet of me, impatient yet defensive, waiting for me to open the gate. I opened one side of the gate and the doe ran past me and the running John Deere, off to get to the feed. She was around for better than an hour that frigid morning.
Another deer encounter happened in our heifer lot. I don’t recall it being excessively cold, but we’d had a lot of snow overnight. Our heifers were outside on a bedded pack, and we fed them TMR in drive-by feed feeders. I was late because of all the snow, and didn’t have time to plow snow out to the feeders. I decided to lay the mix down along an electric fence wire where the wind had blown the snow away.
Dropping the feed along the fence line went uneventfully, so the heifers were fed -- I’d get to the snowplowing later. As I drove out of the heifer lot, I noticed I had knocked one side of the drive-through electric gate off its wooden post when I drove into the lot. I needed to come back with supplies to repair that before the heifers got out.
In about twenty minutes, I went back to the gate with fencing supplies. I saw about 60 heifers still eating their TMR on one side of the electric wire, and 15 or 20 deer were eating the same TMR from the other side of the electric wire. Both groups of animals seemed to be enjoying my cooking.
Bald eagles are supposedly fish eaters, but they have adapted to nesting and hunting near farm fields as well. I’ve seen them eating placental membranes spread out on the fields with the manure, and road kill deer lying alongside our fields.
Coyotes come into our feed area day and night when it’s cold. They hunt for mice and rats there, without as much snow to deal with as in the fields. The same is true of fishers. I’ve seen fishers hunting in our feed area during the cold of winter.
We had a pheasant who lived in our commodity shed for a couple months in the dead of winter. I don’t know where he came from -- he was pretty tame.
I sometimes complain about the cold and snow, I’m out in it all of the time. Yet I think of the wildlife which try to stay warm and find daily food under all this snow. We provide some easier meals for a few of them.
