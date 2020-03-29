Paul Larson: Big storm led to soggy romp

We had more than 5 inches of rain between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. one night last year.
Two days earlier, I had harvested the second crop of hay, so I really was happy. About 10 a.m. the same morning, though, we got a call from a local trucker, and he said our steers were out and cavorting in our neighbor’s yard. We loaded up Jimmy, and went up the road to the neighbor’s yard.
No steers in sight.
They had left and gone back toward the dairy. The steers, about 30 of them, were now on a hayfield east of our buildings.
Steers or heifers tend to get out shortly after storms that drop significant precipitation. It isn’t that there is damage to the electric fence, but that everything is wet, including the electrical insulators. The electricity shorts out to the ground in multiple places, so the electrical potential available to shock a steer that touches a wire is much reduced.
I don’t know whether all steers know this about electric fences, but I would swear ours do.
Within a few hours, the steers figure out they don’t get a shock when touching the electrical wire, and they are off exploring farm frontage or, perhaps, a neighbor’s yard.
The interesting thing about steers when they get out, is they frolic with their newfound freedom, kicking up their heels as they explore new territory.
Sod wet with more than 5 inches of rain the night before is soft, and steers leave 4- to 5-inch indentations with each hoof step. Steers can destroy a smooth lawn in no time.
Most people would get upset if this happened to their beautifully manicured lawn, but not our neighbor. If he was mad, it surely didn’t show.
As I rolled down the pickup window upon our arrival, he greeted us with, “How are things going today?”
No comments about the lawn or the wife’s favorite flowers, which the steers had consumed.
The last thing we wanted to do as neighbors was to let our animals damage our neighbor’s lawn. If I’d been a little more “on the ball,” maybe I would have checked the fence after the rain, or I could have fed the steers early and their attention would have been on eating, not escaping.
Back at our farm, Jimmy did an outrun on the hayfield and easily brought all 30 head back to the gate, and he returned them to their pasture. I found the broken wire where they had escaped and repaired it. The electric potential was about half of normal on the electric fencer. It would be OK once the sun dried things up a bit.
I fed the steers so they would be thinking about the feed in the bunk, not the grass in the neighbor’s lawn.
About 10 months after the steer’s romp, the hoof prints in our neighbor’s lawn aren’t probably recognizable. We’re lucky to have such understanding neighbors.
Paul Larson’s rural Mindoro farm is home to 200 Jersey cows. As the number of people with farm ties dwindles, Larson writes to help consumers become better informed about how their food is produced.
