Paul Larson: Dad's stories show struggles of farmers a century ago

I was cleaning off my desk and found some notes written by my dad to our daughter Elise about 20 years ago. (This tells you a little about my desk).

At the time she was in grade school, and dad was close to 80. Elise was writing a report or doing some kind of project about dairy farming in the early 1900s, and my father was her main information source.

I found his memories enlightening. Here are my dad’s notes about his family dairy farm:

“In search of a better life for his family, my grandfather’s uncle homesteaded our farm in 1857, in Portage County, Wis. For many years the ‘power’ available for breaking the land, moving the stones and tilling the soil was oxen hitched to a yoke. Oxen were strong and reliable, but slow. Most importantly, they were cheap.

“My grandfather’s uncle wrote a letter to his nephew in Norway asking if he would come to Wisconsin to help on the farm after both of the uncle’s children had died. The daughter died after being struck by lightning, and the son had died in the Civil War. In exchange for his labor, grandpa inherited the farm.