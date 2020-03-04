Paul Larson: Dad's stories show struggles of farmers a century ago

I was cleaning off my desk and found some notes written by my dad to our daughter Elise about 20 years ago. (This tells you a little about my desk).
At the time she was in grade school, and dad was close to 80. Elise was writing a report or doing some kind of project about dairy farming in the early 1900s, and my father was her main information source.
I found his memories enlightening. Here are my dad’s notes about his family dairy farm:
“In search of a better life for his family, my grandfather’s uncle homesteaded our farm in 1857, in Portage County, Wis. For many years the ‘power’ available for breaking the land, moving the stones and tilling the soil was oxen hitched to a yoke. Oxen were strong and reliable, but slow. Most importantly, they were cheap.
“My grandfather’s uncle wrote a letter to his nephew in Norway asking if he would come to Wisconsin to help on the farm after both of the uncle’s children had died. The daughter died after being struck by lightning, and the son had died in the Civil War. In exchange for his labor, grandpa inherited the farm.
“My grandparents milked five to six cows by hand in the late 1800s. The cows provided enough milk for home and farm use. Without refrigeration, it was necessary to let the milk sour. In the souring process, the cream rose to the top so it could be separated from the skim milk. The cream was hand churned into butter.
“This hand-churned butter was used to barter for food staples such as flour and sugar at the local store. The remaining soured milk was used in cooking, for drinking, making cottage cheese or slopping the hogs.
“My parents, the next generation on the farm, milked 10 to 15 cows by hand. They hand-separated the cream from the milk and sold it in milk cans to the local creamery, a half mile away. The milk cans were stored in a concrete tank, where they were cooled by a continuous flow of well water from the windmill as the water flowed to the water tank for the cows. (A poor man’s plate cooler).
“We fed corn silage from a wood stave silo, loose grassy hay from the mow and some store-bought grain containing corn, oats and soybean meal. We did not have watering cups for the cows in the barn until the 1940s, so we needed to let the cows outside every day so they had an opportunity to drink some water. In the dead of winter, it was my responsibility to make a fire in a wood-fired tank heater.”
“We hauled the cream (later whole milk) to the creamery in milk cans. The cost of the butter we’d pick up at the creamery, usually about 30 pounds per month, was deducted from the milk check. (see milk stub photo) I remember every once in a while, we would owe the creamery money for the butter because we didn’t deliver enough cream to cover the cost of the butter.
“Artificial insemination did not exist yet, and we rarely owned our own bull. Many times I remember personally having to lead the cow in heat to our neighbor so she could be bred by their bull.”
I’m struck by the simplicity and difficulty of my relatives lives. Everything was about having the basics of feed, food and shelter for the next year. My dad’s grandparents and parents both raised families on this farm.
I can’t begin imagine the daily struggles they faced. A lot has changed.
Paul Larson’s rural Mindoro farm is home to 200 Jersey cows. As the number of people with farm ties dwindles, Larson writes to help consumers become better informed about how their food is produced.