Paul Larson: Here's why not all milk tastes the same

You’ve probably heard an acquaintance or older relatives talk about how they drank milk right out of the milk cans or bulk tank on the farm when they were kids.
“The milk tasted much better than what we can buy in the store now,” they said. “And we never got sick.”
I would tend to agree with their statement about taste, but the rest of that statement is complicated.
Dairy producers generally make the best effort they can to produce high quality milk. This means milk with low somatic cell count, low bacteria count and uncontaminated with antibiotics.
High quality milk, by most subjective assessments, tastes the best to most consumers.
In processing milk, we do several things, whether by law, consumer preference or other market demands. These processes can change the taste of the raw “quality milk” produced by farmers. Examples include pasteurization, homogenization, fluorescent store lighting, storage temperature and time on the shelf before its purchased.
In Wisconsin, it’s mandated that all milk sold for human consumption be pasteurized before sale. Pasteurization is heating the raw milk to a specified temperature, for a specified length of time, to kill the vast majority of potential pathogens in milk. There are three approved types of pasteurization, HTST (high-temp, short time), batch and ultra.
Any type of pasteurization can affect milk taste. Most fluid milk is HTST pasteurized because it is fast and has little effect on how milk tastes.
You have free articles remaining.
Homogenization is the mechanical breakdown of fat globules in milk into very small fat particles by forcing the milk through tiny holes. In “homogenized milk,” the very small fat particles stay in suspension. In unhomogenized or cream-top milk, the cream will float to the top with time. Homogenization has no killing effect on pathogens in milk, it was simply introduced as a convenience for consumers so they don’t need to shake their milk.
Homogenization is not without potential risks. The cow produces large fat globules in her milk, and these are coated with protein molecules. Homogenization breaks down these proteins and fat globules into smaller fragments. There is getting to be more and more evidence the protein fragments may contribute to milk allergies in people.
Many are beginning to ask what percentage of “lactose intolerance” is really a food allergy to protein fragments exposed by homogenization.
In high school, I was on the milk judging team in FFA. One of the first “off” flavors our team learned about was “oxidized.” Fat in the milk is oxidized by the light in the grocer’s display case, which creates the “off” flavor.
Storing milk in opaque cartons markedly reduces oxidation. I recall when I was a child, when the industry switched over from paper cartons to plastic jugs, I couldn’t stand the oxidized flavor in milk from clear plastic jugs. Now just about all the fluid milk you can buy in the store is oxidized, and consumers think that’s how milk should taste.
Keeping milk between 38 and 40 degrees has a tremendous affect on the milk’s taste. A single weak link in the refrigeration chain affects taste significantly. Keeping the jugs of milk moving off the shelves also helps reduce normal deterioration of milk taste with age.
So, should we drink raw milk out of the bulk tank? I don’t think so.
There are a lot of potential bacterial zoonoses that can be transmitted through unpasteurized milk to humans. Chances are, you wouldn’t get sick by drinking raw milk, but the potential still exists. From a public health liability standpoint, it’s too big a risk.
Does raw milk out of the bulk tank taste better than what we buy in the store? To me it does. But I always tell people who have wanted to buy raw milk from me at the dairy that I legally can’t do it.
And if they still want the best-tasting milk, I tell them to buy their own cow. They are pretty cheap right now.
Paul Larson’s rural Mindoro farm is home to 200 Jersey cows. As the number of people with farm ties dwindles, Larson writes to help consumers become better informed about how their food is produced.