Paul Larson: Here's why not all milk tastes the same

Any type of pasteurization can affect milk taste. Most fluid milk is HTST pasteurized because it is fast and has little effect on how milk tastes.

Homogenization is the mechanical breakdown of fat globules in milk into very small fat particles by forcing the milk through tiny holes. In “homogenized milk,” the very small fat particles stay in suspension. In unhomogenized or cream-top milk, the cream will float to the top with time. Homogenization has no killing effect on pathogens in milk, it was simply introduced as a convenience for consumers so they don’t need to shake their milk.

Homogenization is not without potential risks. The cow produces large fat globules in her milk, and these are coated with protein molecules. Homogenization breaks down these proteins and fat globules into smaller fragments. There is getting to be more and more evidence the protein fragments may contribute to milk allergies in people.

Many are beginning to ask what percentage of “lactose intolerance” is really a food allergy to protein fragments exposed by homogenization.

In high school, I was on the milk judging team in FFA. One of the first “off” flavors our team learned about was “oxidized.” Fat in the milk is oxidized by the light in the grocer’s display case, which creates the “off” flavor.