Years ago when we started our dairy, a fairly common problem we encountered was a “twisted stomach” — displaced abomasum, or DA — among recently fresh cows and heifers.
When we found a twisted stomach, I knew something was wrong with the pre-fresh or high-producing group ration, probably related to fiber. Dairy farmers are always trying to find the perfect balance between maximum milk production and healthy cows. When we had “too many DAs,” we typically added more fiber to the fresh cows’ diet.
The abomasum, or “true stomach,” normally lies on the bottom of the belly cavity, a little to the right of midline. It is typically about the size of a collapsed football, and it follows in line between the omasum (“third stomach”) and the small intestine.
Twisted stomachs are really a misnomer most of the time. Only rarely is the stomach “twisted.” Most of the time, the DA is gas-filled and floated up on the left or right side of the rumen. About 95 percent of DAs are on the left side, an LDA, and 5 percent are on the right, an RDA. RDAs are more dangerous to the cow because the omasum and abomasum can twist together, potentially cutting off the blood supply to the abomasum. RDA torsions, as these are called, require emergency surgery, whereas with LDAs, the blood supply is not compromised and surgery can wait a few hours or overnight.
The causes of twisted stomachs are probably multiple. Inadequate fiber in the diet before and after calving contributes to an acid rumen after calving. Excessively acid GI contents can reduce gut motility and contribute to gas buildup in the abomasum.
The rumen needs to have an extensive fiber matt to function normally as cows are challenged with higher-energy diets after calving. Bacteria and protozoa in the rumen, which digest what the animal consumes, live in the rumen fiber mat. Feeding too much grain too quickly to promote milk production can cause a drop in rumen pH (more acidic) and subsequent changes to passage and digestion of the diet.
Hypocalcemia (low blood and tissue calcium) at the time of calving decreases gut motility. Loss of smooth muscle contractions in the gut also contribute to the accumulation of gas in the abomasum.
What’s more, losing the uterine volume of calf and uterine fluids may increase the opportunity of the abomasum to move around in the belly cavity, especially if the cow is not eating well.
Diagnosed early, either left or right sided DAs can be surgically corrected. Prognosis is pretty good.
On our dairy we have made some nutritional changes in the cows’ diets before and after calving, which have virtually eliminated twisted stomachs in our recently fresh cows.
The nutritional change we made that has markedly improved rumen and consequently abomasal health is feeding wheat straw. We feed 4 pounds of wheat straw to our dry cows and keep 1½ to two pounds in the lactating diet. I think what the wheat straw does is help the rumen work like it’s supposed to. Cows were designed to eat forages, not corn. What the wheat straw does is make an excellent rumen mat, or matrix, in which bacteria and protozoa can digest whatever else we feed the cow. We get better digestibility of the other feeds in our TMR when we keep a wheat straw rumen mat.
Keeping things simple, as mother nature designed, works. We have a DA in our herd every 1,000 calvings. It might seem counterintuitive to feed wheat straw to milk cows, but we get more milk per cow and have much healthier cows.
