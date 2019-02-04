Paul Larson: Unexpected culprit in the case of the broken eggs

Sometimes our hens lay eggs that are very thin-shelled, even though we feed calcium in the grain mix to prevent this. Whatever the reason, possibly selective eating, the first thing we notice are broken eggs in the nesting boxes or eggs breaking while we wash them.
Hens love to eat broken egg contents and shells. When the shell is normal and hard, hens have a very difficult time cracking the shell even if they peck the egg. Finding part of an egg shell that the hens have consumed isn’t uncommon.
One night, we had just finished up at the dairy. Julie and I were doing our evening goat and chicken chores in the old red barn next to our house before heading in for the evening.
I was taking care of the chickens. I poured the chicken feed from the 50-pound bag into the feeders. I cleaned and changed the water in the water pail. The only thing left to do was to collect the eggs.
There are two rows of nesting boxes. Rather than bend over to see the eggs, I usually just feel the nest floor for eggs and collect them.
As I started to pick out the eggs, I noticed an awful lot of broken eggs -- probably 80 percent were broken. My first two thoughts were that either the chickens were very hungry and ate the eggs, or the hens needed oyster shells top dressed on their feed to put more calcium in the shells.
I reached into the fourth nest, pretty much not looking at what I was doing. What I felt wasn’t feathers. It was fur. I retracted my arm quickly and bent down to look in the nest box. It was an unhappy opossum, all teeth and hissing at me.
I called Kirk, our German shepard, to help me expedite the possum’s departure. I didn’t dare pull him out by the tail, so I used a piece of 2x4 to pry him out of the nest. Kirk picked him up immediately in his mouth like he had a new tennis ball.
After a couple minutes, Kirk lost interest in his new toy. He left the lifeless opossum lying on the barn walkway floor. There were more interesting things to investigate in the goat barn.
After finishing chores I went to dispose of the dead opossum. It was gone. It had fooled both Kirk and me. It had “played possum.” It was very interesting to watch a wild animal, up close, use a defensive technique so effectively.
Take home lessons: 1) Opossums like eggs, and 2) be sure to look in the nesting box before removing eggs.
