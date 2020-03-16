Paul Mueller, Scott Rathgaber and Jennifer Rombalski: Keep calm, wash up and follow tips for dealing with health concern

The world is overwhelmed with news about the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the most recent strain of coronavirus. While COVID-19 has not yet reached our doorstep, it is not far away. We anticipate that there will be local residents who test positive.

Ebola, Zika, SARS, MERS and similar epidemics were either long ago or far away. We are not used to having these maladies in our region. Hence, it is understandable many may be confused or concerned.

While the number of cases across our nation increases and we experience unusual “countermeasures” (social distancing, self-quarantines, widespread school and sporting event cancellations) to address this situation, please be assured that the health-care institutions and public health systems in your community are knowledgeable, prepared and appropriately responding to our current environment.

The area’s two health systems, along with area county health departments, employ thousands of dedicated and highly-skilled staff members who know how to address these types of situations.

Furthermore, we train, drill and test to be prepared for them. Now that world events are coming to our doorstep, we are ready. You are our family, friends and neighbors and we are present and ready to see this through.