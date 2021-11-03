PET OF THE WEEK: Cecil

Cecil is a 10-year-old+, orange tiger, neutered male.

Cecil is a big, easy-going senior kitty who is looking for a low key home.

Cecil was nervous the first few days here but didn’t take much time to adjust. He now greets the staff every morning with his happy face and all his love!

This sweet guy would love living in a home where he has plenty of laps to snooze on and people to pet him! Cecil is very chill and often can be found moseying around lazily or snoozing in his soft cat bed. He may be a bit nervous at first but with some love and reassurance he’ll be begging for attention in no time!

He is hyperthyroid, so he’ll need to be on medication twice a day for life. His adoption fee has been reduced by 50% to help find his purr-fect home sooner!

If interested in animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0