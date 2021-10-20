PET OF THE WEEK: Marinara

Marinara can still be a little unsure in new places but again, adjusts very quickly with some pets and playtime. Once you gain her trust, it’s impossible not to love this little lady! She loves to follow her favorite people at a close distance and chirp and ask for pets. Marinara enjoys all kinds of pets but especially head and butt rubs! Like most kittens, she is very playful and would be thrilled to have lots of toys to chase about and scratchers to keep herself busy in her new home. She would make a great companion for a low key household with someone who has time to play for a bit each day and then can reward themselves with all the snuggles!