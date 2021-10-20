PET OF THE WEEK: Marinara

Marinara is a 5 month old, black, spayed female.
Petite, playful and full of LOVE! Marinara was unsure (understandably) when she first arrived at our shelter. Some brief time in a foster home, and she opened up in no time!
Marinara can still be a little unsure in new places but again, adjusts very quickly with some pets and playtime. Once you gain her trust, it’s impossible not to love this little lady! She loves to follow her favorite people at a close distance and chirp and ask for pets. Marinara enjoys all kinds of pets but especially head and butt rubs! Like most kittens, she is very playful and would be thrilled to have lots of toys to chase about and scratchers to keep herself busy in her new home. She would make a great companion for a low key household with someone who has time to play for a bit each day and then can reward themselves with all the snuggles!
Marinara came to us with her brother, Carbonara! She would love another cat or kitten in her new home to play and snuggle with. Because she is shy, she would do best in a home with calm, respectful dogs and children that won’t startle or chase her. Any child in her new home should be 10 years or older.
If interested in animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.