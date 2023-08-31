Cora is an stunning pitbull with a heart full of affection, a gentle nature, and a friendly spirit. Her loyalty knows no bounds, and she is eagerly seeking a home where she can shower her humans with love.

She is very selective with her canine companions. She would likely do best as the only pet in the home. However, if you have a dog and are interested in Cora, a dog meet can be done here at CRHS.

Cora would appreciate a home with kiddos 8 years and older.

She is a fun-loving gal who can’t resist the thrill of a game of fetch and the joy of playing with toys. Her boundless energy and excitement will keep you entertained as you embark on endless playtime adventures together.

Cora is a 3-year-old spayed microchipped female who is heartworm negative, also up to date on all vaccines and preventatives.

Tony Tony Chopper is a handsome little man with a go-with-the-flow attitude who is always ready for what awaits him around the next corner.

He is a typical kitten with lots of energy who enjoys spending his days chasing around his toys, exploring his surroundings like most confident and curious cats do.

Tony has never met a person he doesn’t like and loves pets and attention. At the end of a long day, he would love nothing more than to snuggle up in bed.

Tony Tony Chopper is a well-adjusted and social kitten so he should do great in any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.

Tony Tony Chopper is a 5-month-old male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.