Decker is a big, handsome guy who is ready to settle down. He is a mostly mellow boy who enjoys pets and attention — especially head scratches. He enjoys spending his days basking in the sun, birdwatching from a cozy spot next to a window, or hanging out in a high spot such as a cat tree or shelf to simply observe what is going on around him. Although he is a calmer guy, he does get curious and active at times as he likes to explore his surroundings and check out anything new that each day may bring along.

Decker is a laid back and friendly guy but he does appreciate his independence and is looking for a home with slightly older respectful children at least 5 years of age or older. He should also do OK with other respectful pets given a proper introductions.

Decker is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.

Chubs absolutely loves being around my people and spending days out in the sun where I’m able to roll around in the grass and enjoy the fresh air.

Chubs is an athletic old dog who still has plenty of young energy left in him. He loves a good game of tug-of-war and truly enjoys getting to play games.

This sweet boy loves giving hugs and kisses. He is confident enough to tell you when he needs something.

Chubs did live with another dog in his previous home and did well. With proper introductions and compatible personalities, he should do well with another dog. We are unsure of how Chubs will do in a home with cats and recommend a slow introduction.

We think Chubs should do well in a home with kids 12 and older.

Chubs is an 11-year-old, neutered, pitbull terrier.