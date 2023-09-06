Elavina is a 1-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.

This gorgeous, fluffy lady with the smoothest coat is looking for a home to tend to her for all her days. Elavina is a beautiful girl who enjoys being pet and lounging. She can be initially shy and reserved and may want to retreat to a hideout spot, but she doesn’t mind if you follow her to give her some love and attention. She sometimes will even let you hear her voice with her meows, chirps and grumbles — the whole works. Like most cats, unfamiliar noises, movements and environments can be quite scary, but with reassurance of slow movements she will allow and enjoy head rubs. Also, brushing and keeping up with her coat will ensure it stays nice and magnificent — plus less potential for hairballs because that’s a lot of hair for one cat to take care of.

Elavina currently lives communally with other cats and is doing well. She mainly hangs out on her own but does not mind their presence, so she would likely do well with other calm and respectful pets as long as she has a safe space to retreat, if needed. Because of her initial timidness, we recommend children be over 10 years old who can acknowledge and respect her boundaries, especially during her initial adjustment period.

Sadie is a gorgeous brindle girl with the cutest eye patch. She's looking for an active family to go on adventures with and play her favorite game of fetch.

She was house-trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She also loves her crate, and her previous foster family says she will even put herself to bed every night (promptly at 9 p.m.).

Sadie does not appreciate new or unfamiliar dogs but has the potential to do well with another respectful dog given slow and proper introductions. Her foster family had a very positive experience introducing her to another dog in the past, but it was done very slowly and carefully.

Sadie would greatly benefit from having a fenced-in yard — Sadie likes to bark and chase after other animals

Sadie can also be very nervous around new people. She has grown very close to her foster family after months with them but is very weary of new people she meets on walks, etc. Because of this, we believe Sadie would much rather enjoy living in a quieter, low-traffic neighborhood, where she won't be as overstimulated.

Even though Sadie can be a little weary around other dogs, she does enjoy cats. In fact, she absolutely loved her cat pal in her previous home. They would snuggle, play and groom each other. She also loves kids; they can match her energy level and keep her busy.