Fedro is a timid little guy who can’t wait to get comfy so that he can show you what a charming and sweet goofball he is! He was nervous and mistrusting when he first arrived but is quickly learning that people will give him pets and tasty treats. When Fedro enters the room, he announces his presence with an enthusiastic, melodic chirp.

Once comfortable, Fedro is a curious and active cat who likes to explore and carry a toy around in his mouth. He enjoys climbing cat trees and watching the world go by from the windowsill. He may even perch himself beside you and rest his head on your arm while you work, read or watch TV.

Since Fedro can be shy, he is looking for a calmer and quieter home where any children are at least 10 years old who won’t chase or startle him. He previously lived in a home with other cats and loves making friends. Because he feels a lot more comfortable with another confident kitty around, he is required to go to a home with another feline friend. He may also do okay with other calm and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.

Fedro is a 2-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.

Ticker is a bone-ified high-energy puppy who wants lots of play time. His favorite toys are the squeaky ones! This pup is laser-focused and eager to show off how smart he is. Ticker is very treat-motivated and could easily learn lots of tricks. So far, he knows “sit” and “shake,” and is also starting to learn “sit pretty.”

Ticker plays well with dogs and would love to have a furry friend in his forever home or neighbor friends! When he’s all tired, he enjoys cooling down in the pool. He should do well in a home with a more dog-savvy cat who can run around and play with him.

We think he would do best in a home with children 8 and older, as he is still teething and learning how to control his mouth. That being said, he is gentle by nature. With some training, he has the potential to do great with kids of all ages.

Ticker is a 9-month-old cattle dog/Labrador mix. He is 43 pounds, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.