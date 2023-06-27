Francoise (pronounced Fran-swah) is ready to be the apple of your eye! She is the quintessential people’s cat. She is happy to greet anyone who enters her space with a cheerful chirp and a brush up against your leg. Fran absolutely adores attention and will crawl into your lap in seconds for snuggles. Her purr is thunderous, yet warm and calming.

Fran is a petite lady and would be the purrfect companion in a studio apartment. Of course, if you have more space she will use it! Like most young cats, she has plenty of energy to spare and loves play time. Fran is great friends with the 10 year old kiddo in her foster home, who she loves to cuddle with when they are done playing. She would likely do great with respectful children of any age with proper parental supervision. Francoise has met another kitty in her foster home, and she was not a fan. She would likely do best as the only pet.

Fran loves using her scratching posts and would benefit from having a few different scratching options in her forever home. She has 3 scratching posts in her foster home and does not attempt to scratch the carpet or furniture there. She also has a perfect litterbox track record.

Francoise is a 2-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

Bella is a lively and playful pup who has a never-ending love for squeaky toys. This furry friend is known for her affectionate nature. She is always eager to please and snuggle up with her owners. Whether it’s learning a new trick or simply being a good girl, Bella thrives on the love and appreciation of those around her.

We are unsure if Bella has been formally housetrained as she came in a stray, but she does very well with keeping her kennel clean here at the shelter, we believe she should not have issues transitioning to a home environment with a consistent bathroom schedule.

We believe Bella would do well in a home with any age children as she is quite tolerant and gentle. She may also do well with another dog in the home, though we still recommend a dog meet at the shelter prior to adoption. While Bella has not been observed around cats, we believe that with a proper introduction, she would do well with them. Like any dog, Bella’s behavior around cats will largely depend on her past experiences and training, as well as the temperament and behavior of the cats themselves.

Bella is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She is microchipped and up to date on all vaccines and preventatives.