Gidget is a little girl with big ideas! This sweet and lively gal is eagerly waiting to find her forever home where she can spend her golden years. She is still quite active and curious despite being 9 years old, and she loves to explore her surroundings. Gidget enjoys being involved in whatever is going on around the house and will be your loyal and devoted companion. She loves pets and attention from her favorite people, but will also let you know when she wants her space, since she does appreciate her independence at times (like most of us do!) Some of her favorite hobbies include relaxing in a cozy bed, birdwatching, and lounging next to her favorite people.

Gidget loved the children in her previous home and should do well with respectful kids at least 5 years of age or older who understand that she may want to be left alone at times. She didn't particularly appreciate the other cat in her previous home and would likely do best as the only feline in the house.

Gidget is a 9-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

Ocean is as sweet as she is stunning! This playful and active girl has a loving disposition and is ready to loyally protect and bring joy to her forever family. She is eager to greet staff and volunteers each morning with a wagging tail and the biggest, heart-melting smile.

This energetic pup loves staying active, whether it's going for runs, playing fetch, or exploring the outdoors. Ocean would make an excellent and enthusiastic adventure buddy! Ocean prefers her humans all to herself and should be the only pet in the home. Ocean would do best in an active home that can give her stability and consistency. She would likely do well with children 10 years of age or older, as she can be bouncy and may knock younger kiddos over.

She loves toys of all kinds– balls, stuffies, squeaky toys– she will be all over it! Ocean hasn’t quite perfected the game of fetch yet, but she loves to pounce and toss her toys around. She will have you rolling with laughter as she zooms around the yard and happily rolls in the grass.

Ocean was crate trained in her previous home and does well keeping her kennel clean at the shelter. She should smoothly transition into her new home with a consistent routine.

Ocean is a 4 year old Husky mix who is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines and preventatives.