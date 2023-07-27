Gizmo Gizmo is a laid back, sweet guy who would love nothing more than to find his special someone. He absolutely adores pets and snuggles with his favorite people and will openly beg for attention when you are around. He is a fairly mellow man who likes to take long cat naps in a soft bed or relax in a cozy spot next to a window. He enjoys making his daily rounds to check out what is going on, and you may catch him chasing his toys as well, but then he’s right back to being the laid back guy that he is.

Gizmo is such a sweet and well-adjusted kitty that he should do great in any home, including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions. He came in with his feline friend Binx; and even though they aren’t required to go home together, the pair would love to remain forever companions — and would provide their new family with twice the Love!

Gizmo is a 4-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.

Snoopy

Meet Snoopy! This friendly and playful dog is ready to charm your socks off and bring endless joy to your life. Snoopy wants to be right by your side and fill the role of eager adventure buddy.

Snoopy is a social butterfly who has experience living harmoniously with both dogs and cats. This adaptable pup would fit right in with furry companions of any kind. He wants to love everyone!

Snoopy has happily lived with a 1-year-old before and did well. He would likely enjoy the companionship of children of any age given proper parental supervision. Snoopy’s playful energy will complement an active and fun-loving family! He can’t wait to play fetch with you and go out in the yard to get his zoomies out.

He is smart, eager to please and a quick learner! With a consistent schedule, Snoopy is on the fast track to mastering house-training. Because Snoopy loves to explore and follow his nose, we recommend a tall fence or that he be leashed for his outside time.

Snoopy is a 2-year-old pit bull/boxer mix. He is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives, and microchipped.