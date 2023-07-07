Handsome is a 1-year-old Cane Corso mix. He is a comedian in his own right and will entertain you with his goofiness and steal your heart with his happy-go-lucky personality. Handsome loves to play and can usually be found carrying his favorite toy with him everywhere — even on walks!

He loves to run outside in the fresh air and sunshine. If you throw a ball for Handsome, he will gladly chase it, but don’t expect it back! He hasn’t quite grasped the rules of “fetch” yet, but he’s working on it. Handsome is a smart boy and is learning how to “sit” and “stay” with our dog trainer at the shelter. Handsome is also working on his leash manners. He was a bit of a puller at first but is learning to let his people walk him and not the other way around.

Handsome gets along with some dogs at the shelter, though we recommend a meet with any resident dogs as Handsome can be picky about who he makes friends with. He would likely do well with children as long as parents can supervise as he is young and has a lot of playful energy.

Handsome weighs 62 pounds and is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Valens was a shy guy when he came to us but has turned a corner in his foster home! Here's what his foster mom has to say about him:

"Valens is ready for his forever home! He has been coming out of his shell a lot over the last few days. He approaches us more often and loves cuddling with us on the couch and getting belly rubs. He’s very playful and curious, and he would definitely enjoy a feline friend in his new home!"

We believe with very slow, proper introductions, he will learn to live with dogs as well as kids of any age.

Valens will likely need some initial patience as he learns to trust his new environment, as well as lots of stimulating items like cat trees and toys so he can work off his kitten energy. Valens is a 3-month-old, neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.