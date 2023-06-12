Otis is a the low-energy, lovable couch potato who is looking for a nice forever home to relax in. He's the perfect addition to any family looking for a laid-back companion. Otis thrives on being around people and is happiest when in their company. This gentle soul is well-versed in basic commands like sit and down, displaying his intelligence and willingness to learn. While he may not be the most active dog, Otis still finds joy in a classic game of fetch with a nice chewy tennis ball. With his calm demeanor and affectionate nature, Otis is sure to bring warmth and happiness to his forever home.
With Otis's mellow personality, he should do well with children of all ages. He also has lived with cats in the past without issue. Otis should do great with other dogs given proper introductions, he used to live with another dog and is a very passive guy around other dogs.
Otis is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, 10-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier weighing 69.5 pounds.
People are also reading…
- Winona County Sheriff: La Crosse man arrested for transporting 33 pounds of marijuana and 5 boxes of psychedelic mushrooms
- Adam Fravel, father to Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested for her murder after remains found in Fillmore County
- Teenager who drowned in Kickapoo River was about to become a father
- Lottery tickets trumpet 'WINNING TICKET!'; Lottery says guess again
- La Crosse man charged with 6th drunken driving offense
- La Crosse man accused of stealing guns from safe in storage unit
- Steve Cahalan: Last season for the Village Shops at Down a Country Road
- Multiple sex offenses alleged against La Crosse man
- Prosecutors: Kingsbury's body found bound, father of her children charged with murder and jailed on $1M bail
- Uninhabitable residences: Tenants have few options when landlords forego critical maintenance
- Vernon County dairy breakfast June 10 at Vesbach farm
- WIAA state track and field: Onalaska girls relays bond after loss
- La Crosse man accused of destroying laundromat coin box
- City leaders consider strengthening camping ban in La Crosse parks as groups oppose law enforcement approach
- Remains of Madeline Kingsbury found, father of her children arrested on suspicion of murder
Chestnut is a big, handsome guy who can't wait to find his special someone. He is a giant sweetheart who will never turn down a pet from anyone -- and he especially loves head and chin scratches. He is quite the active and curious guy as well and loves spending his days exploring his surroundings or hopping in the windows to check out what is happening outside. He would greatly benefit from having lots of toys and activities to keep him happy and healthy as he can be quite energetic at times. Once he has calmed down for the day though, he is also perfectly content with catnapping in a cozy bed or lounging in a high spot such as a cat tree or shelf.
Chestnut is a social and well-adjusted guy so he should do great in any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions to the household. Chestnut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped!
If interested in these or any of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!