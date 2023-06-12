Brie is a gorgeous and gentle girl who is looking for her loving forever home that she can call her own. She is a quiet and calm lady who loves relaxing next to you while soaking up your attention and pets. She can be a bit shy at first in new places and with new people, but she will show you her truly sweet personality after just a few reassuring pets and snuggles. Once she is comfortable, she enjoys exploring her surroundings and you may see her bat her toys around from time to time. Most of the time she just wants to curl up in a warm cozy bed, watch the birds from a spot next to a window, or hang out right next to her favorite people.

Brie is a sweet and easy-going feline who warms up quickly once comfortable, so she should do great in any home including those with children of any age. She would likely also do well with as other calm and respectful pets given slow and proper introductions.

Brie is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

Harley Quinn is a pretty easy-going, happy-go-lucky girl. She is a super sweet dog who enjoys her walks outside and then cuddles with her favorite people.

We discovered that she knows a few commands already (sit and shake) and will happily do so for treats. She is a smart girl, is easily trainable and eager to learn.

We feel that with time to adjust and parental guidance, she should do well in a home with kids of any age.

Harley would prefer to be the only animal in her new home. She would like all of your attention to herself.

Harley Quinn takes treats gently. She enjoys the company of her human friends and loves to get the butt scratches. She is the type of girl that enjoys outside adventures as well as cuddle time inside the house.

Harley Quinn is about 2 years old, female - spayed, pit bull. She is 56 lbs.