Meet Ron Woodroof, or Ron, or Ronald, as his foster family likes to call him. This old man has plenty of pep left in his step and lots of love to give. If you are looking for the best tv and gaming buddy, then look no further. Ron can always be found lounging on the couch, bed, or windowsill with his favorite people. He's not much of a lap cat, but he always wants to be next to you.

Ron's personality is best described as goofy, spunky and loving. He can be reserved at first when meeting new people, but once he's comfortable, he has no qualms about following you through the house to figure out what your doing. He will also give kisses at every opportunity, along with the occasional nibble. Food is the way to his heart.

Due to Ron being an older guy who knows his boundaries and isn't afraid to let you know what they are, he would do best in a home with respectful children at least 13 years of age or older. He does give the occasional "love bite" and can get a bit sassy when he doesn't want to do something. Ron does well with the other cats in his foster home and may appreciate a calm feline friend. He has not been with dogs, but may do well with a calmer, cat-savvy dog with slow introductions.

Ron Woodroof is about 10 years old. He is neutered, current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

Now through June 30th, Name Your Own adoption fee for any cat or kitten! The minimum adoption fee is $5 and all other CRHS adoption policies and procedures apply.

Radar is an affectionate, protective, and playful German Shepherd with a heart full of love. All he wants in life is to make his people happy! He is very loyal and is eager to bond with his family through learning new tricks and commands.

He is an affectionate dog who is sure to thrive in a loving family environment. Despite not having lived with kids before, his loving nature suggests he'll do well with them. Like most athletic dogs, he loves to run and play, and would likely do great in an active home.

Radar hasn't lived with other animals in the past but hasn't had any issues interacting with other dogs at the shelter. We are unsure how he would do with cats.

Radar is a 5-year-old neutered male German Shepherd. He is crate and house trained. He is microchipped, heartworm negative and up to date on vaccines and preventatives.