Meet Tabitha, the perfect furry companion for an active and adventurous home! This athletic and curious dog has a heart full of love for soft and squeaky toys, making playtime an absolute delight. With a natural inclination for games like tug of war and fetching tennis balls, Tabitha loves to play. She can even keep herself entertained with her toys if no one else is willing to play. Her inquisitive nature and love for following scents make outdoor adventures all the more exciting. Tabitha is a smart and attentive girl, always eager to learn new things, and is a very trainable pupper! If you're looking for a loyal and energetic partner to join you on all your escapades, Tabitha is the one for you!

Tabitha would be a good fit for homes that have children 6+ years old as she can be a little jumpy if she thinks you have food or a treat for her.

We are unsure of how she is around cats.

Tabitha should do well with other dogs in the home given proper introductions.

Tabitha is a 5-year-old female Husky mix and is up to date on vaccines and preventatives, she is also microchipped, heartworm negative and weighing 36lbs.

Hex is a 4-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

This good-looking man is seeking a calm home with a patient family. New places are scary for Hex, and it takes him time to realize that things aren't so bad. Hex was very nervous at the shelter in the beginning but has completely come out of his shell in a quieter office space with fellow kitty friends to snuggle and play with! Once he is comfortable, he is very playful and appreciates gentle pets. He's a very low-key cat and loves warm beds and blankets to lay on.

Hex would appreciate a home with kids 10+ due to him being easily startled and would benefit from having a space to get away when he is overwhelmed. He would appreciate another cat friendly, feline friend given slow and proper introductions. If you are looking for two cats, please inquire about Hex's best friend Tawny! He would prefer no high energy dogs.