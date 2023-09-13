Thumper, a 1-year-old shepherd terrier, is the epitome of a joyful and charismatic companion. This dashing dog is not only current on all his vaccinations but also proudly sports a microchip and boasts a clean bill of health, being heartworm negative. His sleek and shiny black coat is not just a testament to his good looks but also a reflection of his overall well-being.

Thumper’s playful nature is infectious, and he thrives on both physical activity and leisurely moments. While he absolutely relishes in the gentle touch of human hands and relaxation time, his youthful exuberance (he is only 1) means that he’s always up for a game of fetch or a walk around the neighborhood. This versatile pup strikes a perfect balance between cuddles and playtime, making him an ideal companion for active individuals or families.

One of Thumper’s standout qualities is his sociable nature. He adores the company of other animals and readily befriends furry friends of all shapes and sizes. His outgoing personality ensures that he’ll fit seamlessly into a multi-pet household, where he can share his zest for life with fellow four-legged pals. With Thumper by your side, you’ll not only have a faithful friend but also a family member who will always brighten your day.

Wyanetta is a lovable 3-year-old feline with a dash of delightful sassiness. She is not just a pretty face; she’s also microchipped, up to date on all her vaccinations, and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Her stunning coat, adorned with a perfect blend of colors, complements her charming personality, making her a unique and captivating addition to any loving home.

Wyanetta’s favorite pastime includes basking in the caresses of her caretakers and indulging in moments of relaxation. Surprise! She’s a true lap cat who cherishes cozy snuggles and the gentle hum of her purring. While she may occasionally indulge in playful antics, she also values those moments spent with her human companions. Whether you’re engrossed in a captivating book or cheering for your favorite football team, Wyanetta will be right there by your side, quietly enjoying your company as she nibbles on snacks (she has a sweet tooth!), adding to her endearing charm.

One of Wyanetta’s standout qualities is her easygoing nature when it comes to mingling with other animals. She’s a great companion for fellow pets, making her an excellent choice for a multi-pet household. Her adaptable and friendly disposition ensures that she’ll effortlessly find her place within your family, bringing with her a mix of liveliness and affection. Wyanetta is not just a pet; she’s a wonderful companion waiting to bring joy and warmth to your life.