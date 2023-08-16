Tuxi is a sweet and petite little lady who is waiting for a patient and loving forever home to call her very own.

She is a timid girl who may take a bit of time to adjust in her new home, but the wait will be well worth it once she starts to show her truly sweet personality.

Tuxi loves pets and cuddle time from her favorite people — and once she really trusts you, she’ll show you what an amazing purr she has.

She is a typical older kitten with lots of energy who loves to explore her surroundings and chase around her toys. She would greatly benefit from a home that can provide her with lots of patience while she adjusts as well as providing her with another feline playmate.

Tuxi is looking for a home with older, respectful children. She previously lived in a home with several other cats and may benefit from having another confident feline friend in her new home.

She is an 1½-year-old spayed female who is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FeLV negative. She is FIV positive but you would never know; consult your vet for more information.

Ginger is a sweet older lady who would like a nice home to call her own and comfy bed to relax in.

She can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you she is a very happy girl and very affectionate. She loves being able to crawl into her favorite person's lap and get all the snuggles.

Ginger’s favorite treats are the duck flavored ones. However, she is not picky and will be more than happy with whatever you have to share.

She has been around cats and dogs before and has done well with both. She should do well in a home with other pets given proper introductions.

This sweetie would prefer a nice quite home to spend her retirement in and would do best in a home without younger children. We do think she has potential to do well with kids 12-plus.

Ginger is a 12-year-old spayed Chihuahua who can’t wait to meet you.