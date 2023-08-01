Willow has the most squishable face with a smile that will light up your darkest days. She is a happy-go-lucky gal with a big heart full of endless love for her favorite people. Willow loves to go on walks and hikes, and enjoys running in a yard or playing a game of fetch to get her energy out. She would do great in an active family who will give her plenty of play time and affection.

Willow has lived with cats previously and thinks they make great playmates! She would likely do well with dog-savvy cats given proper introductions. Willow also had a dog brother in her previous home and would love to have a fellow canine in her new home too. She gets along great with other dogs she has met at the shelter given proper introductions.

There was also a five year old child in Willow’s previous home, and she had a blast when they would play together. She should thrive in a home with kids under proper parental supervision and guidance.

Willow is an 8-year-old female pit bull mix. She has some skin allergies that is being managed with a special diet. Because of this, she is looking for an exceptional owner to help keep her allergies in check. Please ask our knowledgeable care staff for more information on Willow’s needs! She is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on all vaccines and preventatives.

Tawny is a larger-than-life guy (both in size and personality!) who's ready for his next big adventure. Don't let his initially shy personality fool you, because once he's comfortable he LOVES pets and cuddles with his favorite people. He is also quite active and playful once he's adjusted to his environment - and can be quite the goofball at times!

Tawny came in with his previous housemate Hex, and the two adore each other and spend the majority of the day hanging out together. If you are looking for twice the love, this pair of handsome guys would love to go to stick together! Since Tawny is a sweet and social guy once he's had just a bit of time to adjust, he should do great in any home including those with respectful children, as well as other cat-friendly pets given slow and proper introductions to the home.

Tawny is a 4-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.